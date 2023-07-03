NHL free agency 2023: Maple Leafs reportedly sign Max Domi to 1-year deal

The Maple Leafs added some more skill to their forward group on Sunday, signing Max Domi to a one-year deal..

The Maple Leafs added some more skill to their forward group on Sunday, signing the silky Max Domi. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, $3-million contraft.

Domi led the Chicago Blackhawks in scoring last season with 49 points in 60 games before being traded to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline. The 28-year-old added seven points in 20 games in Dallas, and registered 13 points in 19 playoff games. The Winnipeg, MD., native is coming off a one-year, $3 million contract.

Max Domi is joining the #leafs on a one-year deal worth $3M. @NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 3, 2023

The signing caps a busy weekend for Leafs GM Brad Treliving, who also signed winger Tyler Bertuzzi, defenceman John Klingberg and tough guy Ryan Reaves in the opening days of free agency.

Domi gives the Leafs some bite and flexibility in the middle of the lineup, as he can play both centre and wing. He primarily played down the middle last season, winning 53.7% of his draws — the first time he's won more than 50% of his faceoffs in his career. Although he's not afraid to drop the gloves when needed, Domi isn't an overly physical player with only 22 hits in 80 games last season. Mitch Marner for comparison had 53 hits over the same amount of games.

Regardless, Domi, like Bertuzzi and Reaves, brings energy and an element of toughness to a Leafs team that lost some of that with Michael Bunting, Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari and Luke Schenn signing elsewhere this offseason.

The Leafs now have 12 forwards, seven defencemen and two goalies under contract for next season, with restricted free agent goaltender Ilya Samsonov still in need of a new deal. The Maple Leafs are currently projected to be over the cap, but they can clear up the space required by moving out goaltender Matt Murray ($4.7M) and putting Jake Muzzin ($5.6M) on long-term injury reserve.

With Domi $3M & Bertuzzi $5.5M signed, #LeafsForever are $8.1M Projected over cap with 22 players on roster (13F/7D/2G)



Potential LTIR: Muzzin $5.625M



RFA: Samsonov



With Muzzin to LTIR, they need to clear $2.4M. Murray to LTIR or traded would workhttps://t.co/HRjlhPilxk — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 3, 2023

Domi has accumulated 121 goals and 370 points in 581 career NHL games over 10 seasons split between the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Blackhawks and Stars. He put up a career-high 28 goals and 72 points as a member of the Canadiens during the 2018-19 season.

Max's father Tie spent 12 seasons of his 18-year NHL career with the Maple Leafs, tallying 196 points and a franchise record 2.265 penalty minutes in Toronto. Domi also played two seasons with Leafs winger Mitch Marner as teammates on the OHL's London Knights.