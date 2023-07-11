NHL free agency 2023: Bargain options that can play valuable roles

The vast majority of the NHL's top free agents have been snatched up, but there are still a few useful players waiting to be snapped up.

NHL free agency began just 10 days ago, but excitement has already died down considerably, as almost all of the top players have found new homes.

There are some exceptions, like Vladimir Tarasenko and Matt Dumba — as well as players with uncertain futures like Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Patrice Bergeron, and David Krejci — but most of the guys remaining are lower-profile types.

Just because the free-agent market has been picked over, though, doesn't mean there's no value to still be found.

Every year, there are players who sign a little later into the summer who make an impact, and this year will be no exception. With 13 teams carrying at least $5 million in cap space, it's not as if the shopping has to stop.

Below are a few examples of free agents who might be interesting finds for teams who didn't tap themselves out in the early frenzy.

Age on October 1, 2023: 32

Position: LW

2022-23 team: New Jersey Devils

Reasons he's still available: Tatar might be seen as in decline approaching his 33rd birthday, and he's generally played a fairly prominent offensive role in the past. Contenders might feel that they have better options for middle-six roles, while rebuilding squads may prefer to give opportunities to younger players on the way up.

Tatar is undersized (5-foot-10, 173 pounds) and he has almost no experience penalty killing, making him a tough fit for some teams' bottom-six. He's also had a massive drop-off in production come playoff time in his career (13 points in 52 games).

Tomas Tatar has been a consistent provider of secondary offence in recent seasons. (Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What role he can play: Middle-six point producer

Tatar has his warts, but he's also coming off a strong season and he's produced at least 20 goals in seven of his last nine seasons. His durability is also beyond reproach, as only 12 players have laced up for more games since 2014-15.

A winning team might not be able to fit him into their top-six, but he could add a scoring boost to a third line and play further up the lineup in case of injury or slump. On a rebuilding team, he has potential to be a veteran presence higher in the lineup, capable of producing at a steady clip.

His playoff record might devalue him slightly as a midseason trade asset, but anything he'd fetch would be a nice bonus.

Age on October 1, 2023: 26

Position: LD/RD

2022-23 team: Chicago Blackhawks

Reasons he's still available: Jones provides almost nothing offensively, and even when he was given a career-high 113:24 of power-play ice time in 2022-23, he produced just four points with it.

The Blackhawks shouldn't be in the business of expelling young talent and they did not give him a qualifying offer. Getting castoffs from Chicago isn't generally a winning strategy.

What role he can play: Third-pairing defenceman with some flexibility

Part of what makes Jones interesting is that he played a variety of roles in Chicago. He wasn't well-suited to all of them, but the fact he has experience playing on both sides is handy — and he logged some first-pair time as well, getting 21:06 per night in the last 27 games of the season.

That doesn't make him a star, but he's tended to handle himself in most scenarios. Jones has a positive relative Corsi in each of his five NHL seasons, including a strong +4.8% mark last year with Chicago. In a smaller role than played in 2022-23, he's likely to provide some quality minutes.

Age on October 1, 2023: 27

Position: LW/C

2022-23 team: Detroit Red Wings

Reasons he's still available: Suter has flashed intriguing offensive skill throughout his career, but it's telling that he's never secured a top-six role despite playing for subpar teams in Chicago and Detroit.

Although he's been a centre at times, he's not much of a faceoff man in his career (46.7%) and his possession metrics have been precisely in line with his teams in the past — indicating that he's not a noteworthy play driver.

What role he can play: Provider of bottom-six juice

While Suter's inability to earn more prominent roles is a red flag, he has done an admirable job under the ice-time constraints he's dealt with.

In each of the last three seasons, he's scored either 14 or 15 goals, which is solid output from a bottom-six player. He's a threat off the rush, which is handy when playing with linemates less likely to sustain possession and make intricate passing plays.

Plenty of teams could use some offence lower in their lineups, and Suter can help in that regard.

Dennis Malgin

Age on October 1, 2023: 26

Position: RW

2022-23 teams: Toronto Maple Leafs/Colorado Avalanche

What are the warts: Malgin is a player who demonstrates flashes of brilliance but struggles to find consistency. He's had a few shots to establish himself as a productive NHLer, and 2022-23 is the closest he's come.

Some teams may see a player who's time has come and gone, and he has minimal special-teams experience at the NHL level.

What role he can play: Middle-six scorer

It's not hard to see the potential in Malgin as an offensive spark plug. After the 2019-20 season, the winger had two stellar years in Switzlerland with 94 points in 93 games and his return to the NHL included some strong moments.

He can carry the puck effectively and he's posted a positive relative Corsi in his last four NHL seasons, despite playing on strong teams with a healthy baseline.

Malgin also does an excellent job of finding his own shot as his shots/60 at 5-on-5 (9.47) ranked 62nd in the NHL last year. Directly above him were Roman Josi, Martin Necas and Travis Konecny. Below were Dylan Cozens, Evgeni Malkin, and Chris Kreider.

There's offence in Malgin to be unlocked under the right circumstances.

Age on October 1, 2023: 24

Position: RD

2022-23 teams: Tampa Bay Lightning/Nashville Predators

What are the warts: Foote has disappointed at the NHL level since breaking through as a top prospect with the Lightning.

Nashville choosing not to give him a qualifying offer is a red flag — as is the fact his offensive production is virtually nonexistent. For a guy his size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds), he doesn't throw the body around much, either.

What role he can play: Third-pairing defenceman

Foote might be a bust when it's all said and done, but it's too soon to know, and he's an interesting post-hype sleeper for a rebuilding club to take a shot on.

His size is rare, he can move, and he has a heavy shot, even if he seldom uses it.

While he's not always throwing massive hits, he has been willing to drop the gloves in the past, which might appeal to some teams looking for toughness.

Signing Foote would be a speculative play, but big right-shot defenders with potential are rarely available in the bargain bin.