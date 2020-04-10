NHL free agency 2020: Complete list of all 31 teams' UFA, RFA players
While the 2019-20 NHL season is still paused and in flux, free agency still looms.
For now, July 1 is the expected start of the window when unrestricted free agents can sign with new teams, restricted free agents with arbitration rights have their next contracts dictated by a third party and general managers play the fun game of "should we or should we not do an offer sheet?" (thanks, Marc Bergevin!).
This season's list of UFAs is an intriguing one with the likes of Alex Pietrangelo, Taylor Hall, Torey Krug and Braden Holtby among the top players on the market. Will this paused season be the last time we saw Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton lace them up? Who is this year's Sebastian Aho? Every team also has to look internally and decide on whether they should re-sign or let loose a player while checking on who is available.
Below is a list of each team's major pending free agents for the upcoming free agency period.
NHL 2019-20 free agency
(UFA = unrestricted free agent; RFA = restricted free agent; NQO/UFA = no qualifying offer, unrestricted free agent; a player's name in italics indicates a non-roster/AHL player):
Anaheim Ducks
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Sonny Milano
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Michael Del Zotto
D
UFA
Christian Djoos
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Matt Irwin
D
UFA
Jacob Larsson
D
RFA
Ryan Miller
G
UFA
Patrick Eaves
F
UFA
Sam Carrick
F
UFA
Kiefer Sherwood
F
RFA (arbitration eligible
Brendan Guhle
D
RFA
Chris Wideman
D
UFA
Arizona Coyotes
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Christian Fischer
F
RFA
Taylor Hall
F
UFA
Vinnie Hinostroza
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Brad Richardson
F
UFA
Carl Soderberg
F
UFA
Ilya Lyubushkin
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Beau Bennett
F
UFA
Michael Chaput
F
One-year, two-way deal for $700,000
Markus Hannikainen
F
UFA
Blake Speers
F
RFA
Kyle Capobianco
D
RFA
Adin Hill
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Boston Bruins
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Anders Bjork
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Jake DeBrusk
F
RFA
Joakim Nordstrom
F
UFA
Zdeno Chara
D
UFA
Matt Grzelcyk
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Torey Krug
D
UFA
Jaroslav Halak
G
UFA
Peter Cehlarik
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Brendan Gaunce
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Karson Kuhlman
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Brett Ritchie
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Zach Senyshyn
F
RFA
Kevan Miller
D
UFA (currently on LTIR)
Jakub Zboril
D
RFA
Maxime Lagace
G
UFA
Buffalo Sabres
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Michael Frolik
F
UFA
Zemgus Girgensons
F
UFA
Dominik Kahun
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Johan Larsson
F
UFA
Curtis Lazar
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Brandon Montour
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Victor Olofsson
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Sam Reinhart
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Wayne Simmonds
F
UFA
Jimmy Vesey
F
UFA
Lawrence Pilut
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Linus Ullmark
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Casey Mittelstadt
F
Vladimir Sobotka
F
UFA
Tage Thompson
F
RFA
Matt Hunwick
D
UFA
John Gilmour
D
UFA
Jonas Johansson
G
UFA
Calgary Flames
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Mark Jankowski
F
RFA (arbitration eligible
Andrew Mangiapane
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Tobias Rieder
RW
UFA
Zac Rinaldo
F
UFA
TJ Brodie
D
UFA
Derek Forbort
D
UFA
Erik Gustafsson
D
UFA
Travis Hamonic
D
UFA
Oliver Kylington
D
RFA
Michael Stone
D
UFA
Cam Talbot
G
UFA
Austin Czarnik
F
UFA
Glenn Gawdin
F
RFA
Ryan Lomberg
F
UFA
Alan Quine
F
UFA
Buddy Robinson
F
UFA
Rinat Valiev
D
UFA
Jon Gillies
G
UFA
Carolina Hurricanes
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Warren Foegele
F
RFA (abritration eligible)
Justin Williams
F
UFA
Joel Edmundson
D
UFA
Haydn Fleury
D
RFA (abritration eligible)
Trevor van Riemsdyk
D
UFA
Sami Vatanen
D
UFA
Clark Bishop
F
RFA
Gustav Forsling
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Oliwer Kaski
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Anton Forsberg
G
UFA
Chicago Blackhawks
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Drake Caggiula
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Matthew Highmore
F
Signed two-year extension
Dominik Kubalik
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Dylan Strome
F
RFA
Slater Koekkoek
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Corey Crawford
G
UFA
Malcolm Subban
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Joseph Cramarossa
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Alexandre Fortin
F
RFA
Kevin Lankinen
G
Signed two-year extension
Colorado Avalanche
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Andre Burakovsky
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Tyson Jost
F
RFA
Valdislav Kamenev
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Vladislav Namestnikov
F
UFA
Valeri Nichuskin
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Matt Nieto
F
UFA
Colin Wilson
F
UFA
Mark Barberio
D
UFA
Kevin Connauton
D
UFA
Ryan Graves
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Nikita Zadorov
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Michael Hutchinson
G
UFA
Logan O'Connor
F
RFA (arbitration eligible
Antoine Bibeau
G
UFA
Columbus Blue Jackets
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Josh Anderson
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Pierre-Luc Dubois
F
RFA
Jakob Lilja
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Ryan MacInnis
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Devin Shore
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Kevin Stenlund
F
RFA
Gabruek Carlsson
D
RFA
Vladislav Gavrikov
D
Joonas Korpisalo
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Elvis Merzlikins
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Marco Dano
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Maxime Fortier
F
RFA
Kole Sherwood
F
RFA
Ryan Collins
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Michael Prapavessis
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Matiss Kivlenieks
G
RFA (arbitration eligible
Dallas Stars
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Radek Faksa
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Denis Gurianov
F
RFA
Roope Hintz
F
RFA
Mattias Janmark
F
UFA
Corey Perry
F
UFA
Roman Polak
D
UFA
Andrej Sekera
D
UFA
Anton Khudobin
G
UFA
Joel L'Esperance
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Josh Melnick
F
RFA (arbitration eligible
Landon Bow
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Detroit Red Wings
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Tyler Bertuzzi
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Christoffer Ehn
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Adam Erne
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Robby Fabbri
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Sam Gagner
F
UFA
Anthony Mantha
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Brendan Perlini
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Dmytro Timashov
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Madison Bowey
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Trevor Daley
D
UFA
Jonathan Ericsson
D
UFA
Cody Goloubef
D
UFA
Jimmy Howard
G
UFA
Taro Hirose
F
RFA
Matt Puempel
F
UFA
Evgeny Svechnikov
F
RFA
Edmonton Oilers
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Andreas Athanasiou
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Tyler Ennis
F
UFA
Gaetan Haas
F
UFA
Patrick Russell
F
UFA
Riley Sheahan
F
UFA
Ethan Bear
D
RFA
Matthew Benning
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Mike Green
D
UFA
Mike Smith
G
UFA
Colby Cave
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Markus Granlund
F
UFA
Tomas Jurco
F
UFA
Brandon Manning
D
UFA
Florida Panthers
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Brian Boyle
F
UFA
Evgeni Dadonov
F
UFA
Erik Haula
F
UFA
Mike Hoffman
F
UFA
Aleksi Saarela
F
RFA
Dominic Toninato
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Lucas Wallmark
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Joshua Brown
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Mark Pysyk
D
UFA
MacKenzie Weegar
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Mason Marchment
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Danick Martel
F
UFA
Emil Djuse
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Samuel Montembeault
G
RFA
Philippe Desrosiers
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Los Angeles Kings
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Trevor Lewis
F
UFA
Nikolai Prokhorkin
F
RFA
Austin Wagner
F
RFA
Ben Hutton
D
UFA
Kurtis MacDermid
D
Signed two-year, $1.75 million extension
Joakim Ryan
D
UFA
Sean Walker
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Carl Grundstrom
F
RFA
Matt Luff
F
RFA
Tim Schaller
F
UFA
Kevin Poulin
G
UFA
Minnesota Wild
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Alex Galchenyuk
F
UFA
Jordan Greenway
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Mikko Koivu
F
UFA
Luke Kunin
F
RFA
J.T. Brown
F
UFA
Nico Sturm
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Kaapo Kahkonen
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Montreal Canadiens
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Max Domi
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Charlson Hudon
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Dale Weise
F
UFA
Christian Folin
D
UFA
Victor Mete
D
RFA
Xavier Ouellet
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Aaron Luchuk
F
RFA
Keith Kinkaid
G
UFA
Nashville Predators
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Colin Blackwell
F
UFA
Mikael Granlund
F
UFA
Craig Smith
F
UFA
Dan Hamhuis
D
UFA
Korbinian Holzer
D
UFA
Yannick Weber
D
UFA
Daniel Carr
F
UFA
Rem Pitlick
F
Ben Harpur
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
New Jersey Devils
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Joey Anderson
F
Jesper Bratt
F
RFA
John Hayden
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Kevin Rooney
F
UFA
Fredrik Claesson
D
UFA
Dakota Mermis
D
UFA
Mirco Mueller
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Mackenzie Blackwood
G
RFA
Nick Merkley
F
RFA
Brett Seney
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Ben Street
F
UFA
Julian Melchiori
D
UFA
Zane McIntyre
G
UFA
New York Islanders
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Mathew Barzal
F
RFA
Derick Brassard
F
UFA
Tom Kuhnhackl
F
UFA
Matt Martin
F
UFA
Andy Greene
D
UFA
Ryan Pulock
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Devon Toews
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Thomas Greiss
G
UFA
Joshua Ho-Sang
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Sebastian Aho
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Grant Hutton
D
RFA
New York Rangers
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Jesper Fast
F
UFA
Brendan Lemieux
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Greg McKegg
F
UFA
Ryan Strome
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Anthony DeAngelo
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Phillip Di Giuseppe
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Alexandar Georgiev
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Matt Beleskey
F
UFA
Micheal Haley
F
UFA
Vinni Lettieri
F
UFA
Boo Nieves
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
J-F Berube
G
UFA
Ottawa Senators
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Rudolfs Balcers
F
RFA
Mikkel Boedker
F
UFA
Connor Brown
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Anthony Duclair
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Jayce Hawryluk
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Nick Paul
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Matthew Peca
F
UFA
Scott Sabourin
F
UFA
Chris Tierney
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Mark Borowiecki
D
UFA
Andreas Englund
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Ron Hainsey
D
UFA
Craig Anderson
G
UFA
J.C. Beaudin
F
RFA
Filip Chlapik
F
RFA
Christian Jaros
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Joey Daccord
G
Philadelphia Flyers
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Nicolas Aube-Kubel
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Derek Grant
F
UFA
Oskar Lindblom
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Nolan Patrick
F
RFA
Tyler Pitlick
F
UFA
Nate Thompson
F
UFA
Justin Braun
D
UFA
Robert Hagg
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Philippe Myers
D
RFA
Brian Elliott
G
UFA
Kurtis Gabriel
F
UFA
Nathan Noel
F
RFA
Chris Stewart
F
UFA
Alex Lyon
G
UFA
Pittsburgh Penguins
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Anthony Angello
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Sam Lafferty
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Patrick Marleau
F
UFA
Jared McCann
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Evan Rodrigues
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Conor Sheary
F
UFA
Dominik Simon
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Juuso Riikola
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Justin Schultz
D
UFA
Tristan Jarry
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Matt Murray
G
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Riley Barber
F
UFA
Philip Varone
F
UFA
John Nyberg
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
San Jose Sharks
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Kevin Labanc
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Melker Karlsson
F
UFA
Joel Kellman
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Stefan Noesen
F
UFA
Antti Suomela
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Joe Thornton
F
UFA
Brandon Davidson
D
UFA
Tim Heed
D
UFA
Jacob Middleton
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Dalton Prout
D
UFA
Aaron Dell
G
UFA
Anthony Greco
F
UFA
Maxim Letunov
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
St. Louis Blues
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Sammy Blais
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Troy Brouwer
F
UFA
Jacob De La Rose
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Mackenzie MacEachern
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Jay Bouwmeester
D
UFA
Vince Dunn
D
RFA
Alex Pietrangelo
D
UFA
Marco Scandella
D
UFA
Nick Lappin
F
UFA
Jordan Nolan
F
UFA
Andreas Borgman
D
UFA
Derrick Pouliot
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Jake Walman
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Tampa Bay Lightning
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Anthony Cirelli
F
RFA
Patrick Maroon
F
UFA
Mitchell Stephens
F
RFA
Zach Bogosian
D
UFA
Erik Cernak
D
RFA
Mikhail Sergachev
D
RFA
Luke Schenn
D
UFA
Kevin Shattenkirk
D
UFA
Cory Conacher
F
UFA
Mathieu Joseph
F
RFA
Gemel Smith
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Alexander Volkov
F
RFA
Dennis Yan
F
RFA
Cameron Gaunce
D
UFA
Mike Condon
G
UFA
Scott Wedgewood
G
UFA
Toronto Maple Leafs
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Kyle Clifford
F
UFA
Frederik Gauthier
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Denis Malgin
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Ilya Mikheyev
F
RFA
Jason Spezza
F
UFA
Tyson Barrie
D
UFA
Cody Ceci
D
UFA
Travis Demott
D
RFA
Pontus Aberg
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Jeremy Bracco
F
RFA
Mikka Salomaki
F
UFA
Max Veronneau
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Kevin Gravel
D
UFA
Kasimir Kaskisuo
G
UFA
Vancouver Canucks
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Adam Gaudette
F
Josh Leivo
F
UFA
Zack MacEwen
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Tyler Motte
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Tyler Toffoli
F
UFA
Jake Virtanen
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Oscar Fantenberg
D
UFA
Troy Stecher
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Chris Tanev
D
UFA
Louis Domingue
G
UFA
Jacob Markstrom
G
UFA
Reid Boucher
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Nikolay Goldobin
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Vegas Golden Knights
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Ryan Reaves
F
UFA
Nick Cousins
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Tomas Nosek
F
UFA
Nicolas Roy
F
RFA
Chandler Stephenson
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Deryk Engelland
D
UFA
Jon Merrill
D
UFA
Robin Lehner
G
UFA
Jimmy Schuldt
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Garret Sparks
G
UFA
Washington Capitals
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Travis Boyd
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Ilya Kovalchuk
F
UFA
Brendan Leipsic
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Brenden Dillon
D
UFA
Radko Gudas
D
UFA
Jonas Siegenthaler
D
RFA
Braden Holtby
G
UFA
Daniel Sprong
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Winnipeg Jets
PLAYER
POS
STATUS
Mason Appleton
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Gabriel Bourque
F
UFA
Cody Eakin
F
UFA
Jansen Harkins
F
RFA
Mark Letestu
F
UFA
Jack Roslovic
F
RFA
Logan Shaw
F
UFA
Nick Shore
F
UFA
Nathan Beaulieu
D
UFA
Anthony Bitetto
D
UFA
Dylan DeMelo
D
UFA
Dmitry Kulikov
D
UFA
Sami Niku
D
RFA
Lucas Sbisa
D
UFA
Laurent Brossoit
G
UFA
Andrei Chibisov
F
UFA
C.J. Seuss
F
RFA (arbitration eligible)
Micheal Spacek
F
RFA
Nelson Nogier
D
RFA (arbitration eligible)
The above information is courtesy of CapFriendly .