NHL free agency 2020: Complete list of all 31 teams' UFA, RFA players

While the 2019-20 NHL season is still paused and in flux, free agency still looms.

For now, July 1 is the expected start of the window when unrestricted free agents can sign with new teams, restricted free agents with arbitration rights have their next contracts dictated by a third party and general managers play the fun game of "should we or should we not do an offer sheet?" (thanks, Marc Bergevin!).

This season's list of UFAs is an intriguing one with the likes of Alex Pietrangelo, Taylor Hall, Torey Krug and Braden Holtby among the top players on the market. Will this paused season be the last time we saw Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton lace them up? Who is this year's Sebastian Aho? Every team also has to look internally and decide on whether they should re-sign or let loose a player while checking on who is available.

Below is a list of each team's major pending free agents for the upcoming free agency period.

NHL 2019-20 free agency

(UFA = unrestricted free agent; RFA = restricted free agent; NQO/UFA = no qualifying offer, unrestricted free agent; a player's name in italics indicates a non-roster/AHL player):

Anaheim Ducks

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Sonny Milano

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Michael Del Zotto

D

UFA

Christian Djoos

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Matt Irwin

D

UFA

Jacob Larsson

D

RFA

Ryan Miller

G

UFA

Patrick Eaves

F

UFA

Sam Carrick

F

UFA

Kiefer Sherwood

F

RFA (arbitration eligible

Brendan Guhle

D

RFA

Chris Wideman

D

UFA

Arizona Coyotes

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Christian Fischer

F

RFA

Taylor Hall

F

UFA

Vinnie Hinostroza

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Brad Richardson

F

UFA

Carl Soderberg

F

UFA

Ilya Lyubushkin

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Beau Bennett

F

UFA

Michael Chaput

F

One-year, two-way deal for $700,000

Markus Hannikainen

F

UFA

Blake Speers

F

RFA

Kyle Capobianco

D

RFA

Adin Hill

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Boston Bruins

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Anders Bjork

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Jake DeBrusk

F

RFA

Joakim Nordstrom

F

UFA

Zdeno Chara

D

UFA

Matt Grzelcyk

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Torey Krug

D

UFA

Jaroslav Halak

G

UFA

Peter Cehlarik

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Brendan Gaunce

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Karson Kuhlman

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Brett Ritchie

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Zach Senyshyn

F

RFA

Kevan Miller

D

UFA (currently on LTIR)

Jakub Zboril

D

RFA

Maxime Lagace

G

UFA

Buffalo Sabres

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Michael Frolik

F

UFA

Zemgus Girgensons

F

UFA

Dominik Kahun

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Johan Larsson

F

UFA

Curtis Lazar

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Brandon Montour

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Victor Olofsson

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Sam Reinhart

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Wayne Simmonds

F

UFA

Jimmy Vesey

F

UFA

Lawrence Pilut

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Linus Ullmark

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Casey Mittelstadt

F

10.2(c)

Vladimir Sobotka

F

UFA

Tage Thompson

F

RFA

Matt Hunwick

D

UFA

John Gilmour

D

UFA

Jonas Johansson

G

UFA

Calgary Flames

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Mark Jankowski

F

RFA (arbitration eligible

Andrew Mangiapane

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Tobias Rieder

RW

UFA

Zac Rinaldo

F

UFA

TJ Brodie

D

UFA

Derek Forbort

D

UFA

Erik Gustafsson

D

UFA

Travis Hamonic

D

UFA

Oliver Kylington

D

RFA

Michael Stone

D

UFA

Cam Talbot

G

UFA

Austin Czarnik

F

UFA

Glenn Gawdin

F

RFA

Ryan Lomberg

F

UFA

Alan Quine

F

UFA

Buddy Robinson

F

UFA

Rinat Valiev

D

UFA

Jon Gillies

G

UFA

Carolina Hurricanes

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Warren Foegele

F

RFA (abritration eligible)

Justin Williams

F

UFA

Joel Edmundson

D

UFA

Haydn Fleury

D

RFA (abritration eligible)

Trevor van Riemsdyk

D

UFA

Sami Vatanen

D

UFA

Clark Bishop

F

RFA

Gustav Forsling

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Oliwer Kaski

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Anton Forsberg

G

UFA

Chicago Blackhawks

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Drake Caggiula

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Matthew Highmore

F

Signed two-year extension

Dominik Kubalik

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Dylan Strome

F

RFA

Slater Koekkoek

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Corey Crawford

G

UFA

Malcolm Subban

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Joseph Cramarossa

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Alexandre Fortin

F

RFA

Kevin Lankinen

G

Signed two-year extension

Colorado Avalanche

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Andre Burakovsky

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Tyson Jost

F

RFA

Valdislav Kamenev

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Vladislav Namestnikov

F

UFA

Valeri Nichuskin

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Matt Nieto

F

UFA

Colin Wilson

F

UFA

Mark Barberio

D

UFA

Kevin Connauton

D

UFA

Ryan Graves

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Nikita Zadorov

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Michael Hutchinson

G

UFA

Logan O'Connor

F

RFA (arbitration eligible

Antoine Bibeau

G

UFA

Columbus Blue Jackets

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Josh Anderson

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Pierre-Luc Dubois

F

RFA

Jakob Lilja

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Ryan MacInnis

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Devin Shore

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Kevin Stenlund

F

RFA

Gabruek Carlsson

D

RFA

Vladislav Gavrikov

D

10.2(c)

Joonas Korpisalo

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Elvis Merzlikins

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Marco Dano

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Maxime Fortier

F

RFA

Kole Sherwood

F

RFA

Ryan Collins

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Michael Prapavessis

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Matiss Kivlenieks

G

RFA (arbitration eligible

Dallas Stars

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Radek Faksa

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Denis Gurianov

F

RFA

Roope Hintz

F

RFA

Mattias Janmark

F

UFA

Corey Perry

F

UFA

Roman Polak

D

UFA

Andrej Sekera

D

UFA

Anton Khudobin

G

UFA

Joel L'Esperance

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Josh Melnick

F

RFA (arbitration eligible

Landon Bow

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Detroit Red Wings

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Tyler Bertuzzi

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Christoffer Ehn

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Adam Erne

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Robby Fabbri

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Sam Gagner

F

UFA

Anthony Mantha

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Brendan Perlini

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Dmytro Timashov

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Madison Bowey

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Trevor Daley

D

UFA

Jonathan Ericsson

D

UFA

Cody Goloubef

D

UFA

Jimmy Howard

G

UFA

Taro Hirose

F

RFA

Matt Puempel

F

UFA

Evgeny Svechnikov

F

RFA

Edmonton Oilers

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Andreas Athanasiou

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Tyler Ennis

F

UFA

Gaetan Haas

F

UFA

Patrick Russell

F

UFA

Riley Sheahan

F

UFA

Ethan Bear

D

RFA

Matthew Benning

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Mike Green

D

UFA

Mike Smith

G

UFA

Colby Cave

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Markus Granlund

F

UFA

Tomas Jurco

F

UFA

Brandon Manning

D

UFA

Florida Panthers

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Brian Boyle

F

UFA

Evgeni Dadonov

F

UFA

Erik Haula

F

UFA

Mike Hoffman

F

UFA

Aleksi Saarela

F

RFA

Dominic Toninato

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Lucas Wallmark

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Joshua Brown

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Mark Pysyk

D

UFA

MacKenzie Weegar

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Mason Marchment

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Danick Martel

F

UFA

Emil Djuse

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Samuel Montembeault

G

RFA

Philippe Desrosiers

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Los Angeles Kings

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Trevor Lewis

F

UFA

Nikolai Prokhorkin

F

RFA

Austin Wagner

F

RFA

Ben Hutton

D

UFA

Kurtis MacDermid

D

Signed two-year, $1.75 million extension

Joakim Ryan

D

UFA

Sean Walker

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Carl Grundstrom

F

RFA

Matt Luff

F

RFA

Tim Schaller

F

UFA

Kevin Poulin

G

UFA

Minnesota Wild

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Alex Galchenyuk

F

UFA

Jordan Greenway

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Mikko Koivu

F

UFA

Luke Kunin

F

RFA

J.T. Brown

F

UFA

Nico Sturm

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Kaapo Kahkonen

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Montreal Canadiens

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Max Domi

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Charlson Hudon

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Dale Weise

F

UFA

Christian Folin

D

UFA

Victor Mete

D

RFA

Xavier Ouellet

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Aaron Luchuk

F

RFA

Keith Kinkaid

G

UFA

Nashville Predators

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Colin Blackwell

F

UFA

Mikael Granlund

F

UFA

Craig Smith

F

UFA

Dan Hamhuis

D

UFA

Korbinian Holzer

D

UFA

Yannick Weber

D

UFA

Daniel Carr

F

UFA

Rem Pitlick

F

10.2(c)

Ben Harpur

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

New Jersey Devils

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Joey Anderson

F

10.2(c)

Jesper Bratt

F

RFA

John Hayden

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Kevin Rooney

F

UFA

Fredrik Claesson

D

UFA

Dakota Mermis

D

UFA

Mirco Mueller

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Mackenzie Blackwood

G

RFA

Nick Merkley

F

RFA

Brett Seney

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Ben Street

F

UFA

Julian Melchiori

D

UFA

Zane McIntyre

G

UFA

New York Islanders

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Mathew Barzal

F

RFA

Derick Brassard

F

UFA

Tom Kuhnhackl

F

UFA

Matt Martin

F

UFA

Andy Greene

D

UFA

Ryan Pulock

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Devon Toews

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Thomas Greiss

G

UFA

Joshua Ho-Sang

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Sebastian Aho

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Grant Hutton

D

RFA

New York Rangers

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Jesper Fast

F

UFA

Brendan Lemieux

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Greg McKegg

F

UFA

Ryan Strome

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Anthony DeAngelo

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Phillip Di Giuseppe

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Alexandar Georgiev

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Matt Beleskey

F

UFA

Micheal Haley

F

UFA

Vinni Lettieri

F

UFA

Boo Nieves

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

J-F Berube

G

UFA

Ottawa Senators

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Rudolfs Balcers

F

RFA

Mikkel Boedker

F

UFA

Connor Brown

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Anthony Duclair

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Jayce Hawryluk

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Nick Paul

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Matthew Peca

F

UFA

Scott Sabourin

F

UFA

Chris Tierney

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Mark Borowiecki

D

UFA

Andreas Englund

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Ron Hainsey

D

UFA

Craig Anderson

G

UFA

J.C. Beaudin

F

RFA

Filip Chlapik

F

RFA

Christian Jaros

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Joey Daccord

G

10.2(c)

Philadelphia Flyers

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Nicolas Aube-Kubel

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Derek Grant

F

UFA

Oskar Lindblom

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Nolan Patrick

F

RFA

Tyler Pitlick

F

UFA

Nate Thompson

F

UFA

Justin Braun

D

UFA

Robert Hagg

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Philippe Myers

D

RFA

Brian Elliott

G

UFA

Kurtis Gabriel

F

UFA

Nathan Noel

F

RFA

Chris Stewart

F

UFA

Alex Lyon

G

UFA

Pittsburgh Penguins

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Anthony Angello

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Sam Lafferty

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Patrick Marleau

F

UFA

Jared McCann

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Evan Rodrigues

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Conor Sheary

F

UFA

Dominik Simon

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Juuso Riikola

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Justin Schultz

D

UFA

Tristan Jarry

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Matt Murray

G

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Riley Barber

F

UFA

Philip Varone

F

UFA

John Nyberg

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

San Jose Sharks

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Kevin Labanc

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Melker Karlsson

F

UFA

Joel Kellman

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Stefan Noesen

F

UFA

Antti Suomela

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Joe Thornton

F

UFA

Brandon Davidson

D

UFA

Tim Heed

D

UFA

Jacob Middleton

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Dalton Prout

D

UFA

Aaron Dell

G

UFA

Anthony Greco

F

UFA

Maxim Letunov

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

St. Louis Blues

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Sammy Blais

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Troy Brouwer

F

UFA

Jacob De La Rose

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Mackenzie MacEachern

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Jay Bouwmeester

D

UFA

Vince Dunn

D

RFA

Alex Pietrangelo

D

UFA

Marco Scandella

D

UFA

Nick Lappin

F

UFA

Jordan Nolan

F

UFA

Andreas Borgman

D

UFA

Derrick Pouliot

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Jake Walman

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Tampa Bay Lightning

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Anthony Cirelli

F

RFA

Patrick Maroon

F

UFA

Mitchell Stephens

F

RFA

Zach Bogosian

D

UFA

Erik Cernak

D

RFA

Mikhail Sergachev

D

RFA

Luke Schenn

D

UFA

Kevin Shattenkirk

D

UFA

Cory Conacher

F

UFA

Mathieu Joseph

F

RFA

Gemel Smith

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Alexander Volkov

F

RFA

Dennis Yan

F

RFA

Cameron Gaunce

D

UFA

Mike Condon

G

UFA

Scott Wedgewood

G

UFA

Toronto Maple Leafs

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Kyle Clifford

F

UFA

Frederik Gauthier

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Denis Malgin

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Ilya Mikheyev

F

RFA

Jason Spezza

F

UFA

Tyson Barrie

D

UFA

Cody Ceci

D

UFA

Travis Demott

D

RFA

Pontus Aberg

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Jeremy Bracco

F

RFA

Mikka Salomaki

F

UFA

Max Veronneau

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Kevin Gravel

D

UFA

Kasimir Kaskisuo

G

UFA

Vancouver Canucks

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Adam Gaudette

F

10.2(c)

Josh Leivo

F

UFA

Zack MacEwen

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Tyler Motte

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Tyler Toffoli

F

UFA

Jake Virtanen

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Oscar Fantenberg

D

UFA

Troy Stecher

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Chris Tanev

D

UFA

Louis Domingue

G

UFA

Jacob Markstrom

G

UFA

Reid Boucher

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Nikolay Goldobin

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Vegas Golden Knights

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Ryan Reaves

F

UFA

Nick Cousins

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Tomas Nosek

F

UFA

Nicolas Roy

F

RFA

Chandler Stephenson

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Deryk Engelland

D

UFA

Jon Merrill

D

UFA

Robin Lehner

G

UFA

Jimmy Schuldt

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Garret Sparks

G

UFA

Washington Capitals

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Travis Boyd

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Ilya Kovalchuk

F

UFA

Brendan Leipsic

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Brenden Dillon

D

UFA

Radko Gudas

D

UFA

Jonas Siegenthaler

D

RFA

Braden Holtby

G

UFA

Daniel Sprong

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Winnipeg Jets

PLAYER

POS

STATUS

Mason Appleton

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Gabriel Bourque

F

UFA

Cody Eakin

F

UFA

Jansen Harkins

F

RFA

Mark Letestu

F

UFA

Jack Roslovic

F

RFA

Logan Shaw

F

UFA

Nick Shore

F

UFA

Nathan Beaulieu

D

UFA

Anthony Bitetto

D

UFA

Dylan DeMelo

D

UFA

Dmitry Kulikov

D

UFA

Sami Niku

D

RFA

Lucas Sbisa

D

UFA

Laurent Brossoit

G

UFA

Andrei Chibisov

F

UFA

C.J. Seuss

F

RFA (arbitration eligible)

Micheal Spacek

F

RFA

Nelson Nogier

D

RFA (arbitration eligible)

The above information is courtesy of CapFriendly .

