NHL free agency 2019: Tracking the initial buyout period

NHL free agency's just around the corner, but that doesn't mean teams are sitting idle.

The league's initial buyout period began on June 15, meaning teams can shed unwanted contracts and players in order to free up cap space before the official start of free agency on June 30.

Last offseason, eight players had their contract bought out, and in 2017, 14 players were shown the door by their respective teams.

Sporting News is keeping track of all the players getting bought out during free agency below.

Andrew MacDonald, D, Philadelphia Flyers

MacDonald had one year remaining left on his contract and the Flyers were expected to take a $5 million cap hit in 2019-20. He posted nine assists and failed to find the back of the net in 47 games this year.

Dion Phaneuf, D, Los Angeles Kings

Phaneuf was acquired by the Kings from Ottawa back during the 2017-18 season. The 34-year-old had two years left on his contract and LA was expected to take a $7 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons before the buyout. The 13-year veteran mustered a mere six points (1-5–6) in 67 games in 2018-19.

Corey Perry, RW, Anaheim Ducks

Perry had two years left on his deal and Anaheim was due to take a $8.625 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons. The 33-year-old is seven seasons removed from winning the Hart trophy back in 2011. He played in just 31 games for the Ducks this season due to injury scoring six goals and tallying 10 points.

Roberto Luongo, G, Florida Panthers

After 19 seasons, Luongo decided to hang up his skates with three years left on his 12-year deal. The 40-year-old was going to generate a $5.33 million cap hit each of the next three seasons.

Patrick Marleau, C, Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina decided to part ways with Marleau five days after trading for him from Toronto to avoid a $6.25 million cap hit. The 39-year-old notched 37 points (16-21–37) in 82 games last season.