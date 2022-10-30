Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter gave a hilariously honest answer when asked why one of his star players had to temporarily leave the ice. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The Battle of Alberta can get scrappy and apparently a little crappy as well.

Panic struck across the entire Calgary Flames fan base on Saturday night when Jonathan Huberdeau left the bench in the middle of the first period against the Edmonton Oilers. Thankfully the reason was simple and relatable.

According to Flames head coach Darryl Sutter, nature called for the star winger.

“I think he had to go take a sh–,” Sutter said plainly after the game.

We must protect Darryl Sutter at all costs. 💩pic.twitter.com/7At4xo9p36 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 30, 2022

In a delivery that only the 21-year NHL head coach could pull off, Sutter broke the news without even a wry smile or grin. Being the farmer from Alberta that he is, he said it as a straight fact.

Unfortunately for the Flames, Huberdeau feeling a little bit lighter for the last two-thirds of the game did not make a significant difference, as the Oilers scored two goals in the third period to earn a 3-2 win. Calgary controlled the majority of the contest and ended up winning the shot battle 42-26, but the visiting Oilers were able to depend on Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman to notch the tying and winning goals, respectively.

In his first year in Calgary after arriving via the blockbuster trade of the summer with the Florida Panthers, Huberdeau has scored one goal and five points in seven games this season. Not crappy at all.

