NHL finds that Morgan Rielly did not direct homophobic slur at referee

Morgan Rielly was absolved of wrongdoing after a hot mic appeared to capture him directing a homophobic slur toward a referee. (Getty)

After an investigation launched by the NHL, it’s been concluded that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly did not direct a derogatory slur toward referee Brad Meier in Monday’s 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The NHL did not offer a clear explanation for the sounds captured by the hot mic during the Sportsnet broadcast, but included in their statement released by Colin Campbell that both Rielly and Meier denied that a slur was used, and that audio retrieved in the investigation supports the findings from the interview process.

It also re-affirmed its no-tolerance stance on the use of disparaging and harmful language.

“The National Hockey League does not tolerate language or gestures that disparage anyone based upon their race, creed or sexual orientation and continues to work to ensure that our games are played in a welcoming atmosphere for all of our players, coaches, officials and fans.”

There are several theories as to exactly what was said, including overlapping audio from Rielly and Tampa Bay players yelling instruction to forward Yanni Gourde, who was controlling the puck in the offensive zone.

Without more detailed information acquired by the NHL in its investigation or a more thorough explanation from the league, however, what exactly was said and how those sounds were chained together will remain strictly speculation.

Assuming the NHL’s findings are indeed concrete, this is obviously the ideal scenario for the league, the Maple Leafs and Rielly. But more important than being absolved from an ugly incident, they now have an opportunity to continue to stand up and speak out against homophobia, racism and all forms of intolerance in sports.

Rielly and Leafs GM Kyle Dubas will meet with the media later on Tuesday.

