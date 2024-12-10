Fantasy Hockey Goalie Waiver Wire: Jarry's hot streak, Wedgewood wedging into bigger share and more

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies can be used in standard fantasy leagues or for daily fantasy games.

11 games for Tuesday, Dec. 10

* = confirmed

Anthony Stolarz, TOR at Jacob Markstrom, NJ (7 p.m. ET)

Scott Wedgewood, COL* at Tristan Jarry, PIT (7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Blackwood, SJ at Pyotr Kochetkov, CAR (7 p.m. ET)

Samuel Ersson, PHI at Elvis Merzlikins, CLB (7 p.m. ET)

Darcy Kuemper, LA at Ilya Sorokin, NYI (7:30 p.m. ET)

Dan Vladar, CGY at Juuse Saros, NSH (8 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (8 p.m. ET)

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at Stuart Skinner, EDM (9 p.m. ET)

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at Karel Vejmelka, UTA (9:30 p.m. ET)

Jordan Binnington, STL at Thatcher Demko, VAN (10 p.m. ET)

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA at Philipp Grubauer, SEA (10 p.m. ET)

Scott Wedgewood, COL at PIT (28% rostered)

The Avs made a big splash and acquired Mackenzie Blackwood from the Sharks on Monday but, regardless, Wedgewood's fantasy value is climbing quickly since he now has a chance to be the starter — or at least, carve out a lot of playing time. The Avs offense will likely feast on a very poor Pens defense, providing Wedgewood with enough goal support to earn the win even if he's not sharp. Both Wedgewood and Blackwood should be rostered in all leagues for now.

Dan Vladar, CGY at NSH (9% rostered)

The Flames have fallen off a little bit — that was expected — and with Dustin Wolf losing to the Stars, the rotation likely reverts back to Vladar. Even with just two wins in his past five starts, this is a good matchup for Vladar because the Preds are a low-scoring team — never thought I'd be writing that this season — and arguably the league's worst after the Blackhawks. It's gotten to the point where the Preds are an enticing matchup for any goalie.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. COL (16% rostered)

The Pens really look like they've turned a corner and a big reason for that is Jarry's much-improved play. That's now four straight wins but I am wary of this matchup just because the Avs offense can be so terrifying; they've got Ross Colton back in the lineup now and their goaltending seems to be improving.

Samuel Ersson, PHI at CLB (18% rostered) / Elvis Merzlikins, CLB vs. PHI (24% rostered)

If you need a start, Merzlikins is the safer bet because the Flyers have three goalies to choose from in Ersson, Aliaksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov. Ersson's the incumbent starter, but following the loss against Utah and with Kolosov and Fedotov's improved play, it's unclear how the Flyers will manage their rotation.

Merzlikins, meanwhile, has been very good lately and most recently allowed just one goal against the Jets. He boasts nine wins already this season and the Jackets can provide good goal support, which bodes well for his chances of winning. Merzlikins was very good in his lone start against the Flyers last season, allowing two goals on 35 shots (.943 SP) but he was tagged with the loss.

Karel Vejmelka, UTA vs. MIN (23% rostered)

To date, Vejmelka has allowed more than three goals just twice (!) this season, and this is without Utah's full stable of defensemen in front of him. The Wild are a formidable opponent — arguably the best team in the league — and they've historically dominated the Utah/Arizona/Phoenix franchise with only four (!) regulation losses in 19 games since 2021. However, given how strong Vejmelka has been this season, I think he can provide a high volume of saves and a good save percentage.

