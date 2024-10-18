NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Player Pickups Oct. 18 - An Avalanche Of Options

On every game day this season, THN Fantasy will highlight players and goalies for fantasy managers to stream or roster for the rest of the season. The recommended players and goalies can be used in standard fantasy leagues or for daily fantasy games.

Forwards

Casey Mittelstadt, C, COL vs. ANA (28% rostered)

Ross Colton, C/LW, COL vs. ANA (15% rostered)

Colton has been one of fantasy's most added forwards over the past few days, and rightfully so. He's averaged over 18 minutes over his past three games and scored three points, and Yahoo added LW eligibility on Oct. 17 to give fantasy managers additional roster flexibility.

Colton joins Mittelstadt on the second line and on the top PP unit. Mittelstadt has more rest-of-season value and just recently had his three-game goal streak snapped. Considering how much the Avs rely on their top forwards, look for Colton and Mittelstadt to play significant minutes as the Avs try to snap their 0-4-0 slump. The Ducks have been quite stingy to start the season but last season allowed 4.67 goals per game against the Avs. If the Avs can't score a bunch of goals and beat the Ducks, they're really in trouble.

Mikael Granlund, C/RW, SJ at WPG (21% rostered)

I'll keep pounding the drum on Granlund until the sea level rises so much sharks literally take over the world. Though he played less than 20 minutes Thursday in Chicago — 19:57, actually — Granlund notched helpers on both Sharks goals in a 4-2 loss. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky promised changes for Friday's lineup, but one thing that's unlikely to change is Granlund's top-line role.

Trevor Zegras, C, ANA at COL (18% rostered)

Mason McTavish, C, ANA at COL (18% rostered)

Leo Carlsson, C, ANA at COL (17% rostered)

Among the three young Ducks forwards, I like Carlsson best because his offensive ceiling is the highest. His line is in a bit of a flux right now because Cutter Gauthier was benched last game, but Carlsson's role as the 1C is safe; he scored the overtime winner and added an assist even though he can barely win any draws.

If you're looking for broad category coverage, McTavish is the best option. He can score, hit and win faceoffs. Zegras is listed as a center but has played on McTavish's right wing since the beginning of the season, and like Carlsson possesses a lot of offensive upside. The issue is that he's likely the least trusted forward of the trio, though note all three of them play PP1.

Considering the Avs' woes on defense and in net, and the Ducks' most recent five-goal outburst against Utah, the Ducks should be able to put at least a few goals on the board. Normally, they're a team that has some trouble scoring.

Cole Perfetti, C/LW, WPG vs. SJ (11% rostered)

This is a pure matchup play because I think the Jets hold a distinct advantage over the Sharks, who must be banged up and tired after playing in Chicago on Thursday night. On the other hand, Perfetti's line has absolutely stunk to start the season.

Per naturalstattrick.com, Perfetti and linemates Vladislav Namestnikov and Nik Ehlers have combined for just 1.27 expected goals at 5-on-5 so far this season, and occupy the bottom three spots among all Jets players. It's one reason why their ice time has not increased under Scott Arniel, but sooner or later, this line has to make a breakthrough, right?

Jesse Puljujarvi, RW, PIT vs. CAR (1% rostered)

I never thought I'd write this ever again but here it is: We need to take a look at Jesse Puljujarvi. Despite averaging less than 13 minutes this season, and strangely healthy scratched against the Leafs for Rutger McGroarty, Puljujarvi has been a bona fide NHL player so far this season. He's scored three points in four games with seven shots and five hits playing on the third line and PP2. With McGroarty now in the AHL, this has paved the way for Puljujarvi to stay in the lineup.

Defensemen

Jake Walman, D, SJ at WPG (13% rostered)

I don't like this matchup at all for the Sharks, who are playing the second half of a back-to-back and travelling cross border from Chicago, but Walman's so hard to ignore due to his outsized role. He's averaging over 24 minutes per game, and even though he hasn't had much of an impact on the power play, he's a steady contributor in shots, blocks and hits.

Olen Zellweger, D, ANA at COL (4% rostered)

It's a pick between Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov, who's one of the honorable mentions below. Mintyukov is coming off a two-goal game with 21 minutes played while Zellweger played just 19 minutes with zero points and three shots.

The smart money may be on Mintyukov because he's more experienced and had the more impressive showing, but note Zellweger is the quarterback on the top PP unit with Zegras, McTavish and Carlsson. The Avs' PK ranks 32nd in the league at an embarrassing 54.6 percent.

Honorable Mention:

Michael Bunting, LW, PIT vs. CAR (20% rostered) - L2, PP2

Pavel Mintyukov, D, ANA at COL (10% rostered) - L3, PP2