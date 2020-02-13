Fantasy Hockey: Trade deadline advice for Top 100 players: 60-41

Claude Giroux is the perfect example of someone you should be looking to add ahead of the fantasy hockey trade deadline.

For most fantasy hockey leagues on Yahoo, the trade deadline is Feb. 19, which means, we are firmly in the heart of TradeSZN.

If you’re on the brink of the playoffs, you’re probably looking to pull off a major move to try and gear up for the stretch run.

And if you’re hanging around the top of your league’s standings, it’s probably wise to push all of your chips into the middle and give yourself the best chance you can at winning this thing.

Here is my trade deadline advice on the Top 100 players in fantasy hockey.

Note: This advice is catered toward season-long leagues, but some of the advice is transferable for dynasty and keeper leagues. These rankings are ordered by player ownership percentages on Yahoo on Feb. 10. The list has been made to include 20 goalies.

60. LW Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights (92% owned) - GP: 58 G: 24 A: 28 P: 52

Advice: Sell

Since Dec. 22, Pacioretty has only had one game where he’s failed to record three or more shots - that’s absurd. However, the gifted sniper will play just 12 games during the fantasy playoffs. Don’t force a trade, but be mindful of that when looking to make a deal involving Pacioretty.

59. LW Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (92% owned) - GP: 49 G: 18 A: 20 P: 38

Advice: Hold

With just one point through six games in February, Forsberg is not likely going to fetch you a jaw-dropping offer in your league. However, he does lead an underachieving Predators forward group in points, plays in the top-six, the first power-play unit and has 14 games during the fantasy hockey playoffs.

58. C, LW Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights (92% owned) - GP: 53 G: 18 A: 20 P: 38

Advice: Sell

Marchessault’s on pace for 55 points this season, which would be his lowest total since joining the Golden Knights. He’s been able to provide hits for fantasy owners, however, which has somewhat added to his value. Vegas’ lowly 12 games during the fantasy playoffs should at least have you trying to deal him away.

57. G Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals (93% owned) - GP: 38 W: 20 GAA: 3.17 SV%: .894

Advice: Hold

The only thing that has me somewhat optimistic about Holtby’s value is the fact that Ilya Samsonov hasn’t played well lately, allowing three goals or more in three of his last four outings. This has been an abysmal contract year for the netminder, but down the stretch, he’ll still be able to get those coveted wins playing for the Caps.

56. D Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche (93% owned) - GP: 47 G: 12 A: 30 P: 42

Advice: Buy

Makar’s been an absolute stud for fantasy hockey owners. You’re likely not going to find someone who’s willing to trade him away easily, but he’s someone worth actively trying to trade for. He has excelled in his first season, and benefits from 14 games during the fantasy playoffs. Colorado also has the easiest strength of schedule of any team in the NHL.

55. D Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames (93% owned) - GP: 54 G: 5 A: 22 P: 27

Advice: Hold

Giordano is out with a hamstring injury, and we don’t really know much beyond that. If you have him, just hang on and hope that he’ll be able to make a healthy, speedy recovery.

54. D Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets, (93% owned) - GP: 56 G: 6 A: 24 P: 30

Advice: Hold

Jones is expected to miss the next eight to 10 weeks after undergoing successful surgery for a fractured ankle.

53. LW, RW Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes (94% owned) - GP: 56 G: 22 A: 30 P: 52

Advice: Buy

Svechnikov has been an absolute game-changer for fantasy hockey owners this season, far exceeding his mid-to-late round fantasy draft investment. He’s racked up 10 points in his last eight games, and the Hurricanes have a gorgeous 15-game schedule during the fantasy hockey playoffs.

52. C, LW Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche (94% owned) - GP: 39 G: 15 A: 11 P: 26

Advice: Buy

Adding players from good offenses is never a bad idea, and Landeskog is certainly in a fantasy-friendly position. He plays alongside Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar on a stout Avs PP1, and has nine points in his last 11 games. Landeskog also gets a 14-game playoff schedule.

51. G Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers (95% owned) - GP: 43 W: 20 GAA: 3.27 SV%: .898

Advice: Hold

At this stage, I think we just have to accept that Bobrovsky is going to have a below-average season. Sure, Florida’s porous defense doesn’t help, but the 31-year-old hardly resembles the goalie we’ve seen the past few seasons.

50. C Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning (95% owned) - GP: 54 G: 20 A: 34 P: 54

Advice: Buy

Point has been unstoppable as he rides an eight-game point streak. He started the year slowly, recovering from surgery on his hip but it’s safe to say he’s a driver on a very talented Tampa Bay team.

49. Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames (96% owned) - GP: 57 G: 19 A: 27 P: 46

Advice: Sell

Tkachuk is a perfect example of someone you should be selling high on. He has 10 points in his last 9 games and has been able to help fantasy owners in the hits category. The major knock against Tkachuk is that the Flames are tied for a league-low 12 games during the fantasy playoffs.

48. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (96% owned) - GP: 57 G: 23 A: 34 P: 57

Advice: Buy

Tied with J.T. Miller for the team-lead in points, Pettersson is a solid, relied upon contributor in Vancouver’s offense. The goal-scoring seems to have dried up a bit for Pettersson, as he’s recorded just five goals since the start of January as opposed to the 14 goals he combined for in November and December.

47. D Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens (96% owned) - GP: 55 G: 13 A: 21 P: 34

Advice: Hold

The reports suggest that Weber will miss the next four-to-six weeks with an ankle sprain, severely dampening any trade value the blueliner had in fantasy hockey.

46. RW Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights (96% owned) - GP: 58 G: 20 A: 33 P: 53

Advice: Sell

Stone has been a solid, albeit streaky asset for fantasy hockey owners this season. However, he suffers the same fate as his Golden Knights teammates, playing just 12 games during the fantasy hockey playoffs. He’s someone worth swapping considering you can probably get a nice haul in return for him.

45. C Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets (96% owned) - GP: 58 G: 23 A: 36 P: 59

Advice: Buy

Scheifele has gone nine straight games without scoring a goal, his longest goalless streak this season. This could present a solid opportunity to buy low on the talented centre. He’s still been somewhat productive during this stretch though, posting six assists.

44. D Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues (96% owned) - GP: 56 G: 13 A: 31 P: 44

Advice: Sell

Sell with caution if you decide to trade away Pietrangelo, and make sure you get full value in return. The only reason why I suggest selling is that the Blues play just 12 games during the fantasy playoffs. Undoubtedly, you should be able to get a solid, playoff-optimal return if you decide to deal him.

43. G Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (97% owned) -GP: 47 W: 24 GAA: 2.71 SV%: .919

Advice: Sell

Fantasy owners should have some legitimate concerns about Winnipeg’s defense holding up down the stretch. In Hellebuyck’s last 12 starts where he’s played a full game, he’s faced 29 shots or more 10 times. He’s been really solid lately, which means you should be able to get a good player in return.

42. C, LW, RW Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers (97% owned) - GP: 57 G: 15 A: 26 P: 41

Advice: Buy

Giroux’s position eligibility makes him a perfect player to target as the fantasy playoffs near. Additionally, the Flyers forward plays all situations for the club, ensuring that his usage will remain high. Giroux and the Flyers play 14 games during the fantasy hockey playoffs.

41. D Torey Krug, Boston Bruins (97% owned) - GP: 50 G: 8 A: 31 P: 39

Advice: Buy

This comes down to the same advice I offered when talking about Landeskog. You want to add players from explosive offenses and Krug, who quarterbacks the second-best power play in the NHL, is in an extremely fantasy-rewarding position.

