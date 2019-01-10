The NHL Evening Skate for Jan. 10

Heading into this evening’s action, here are the day’s top NHL storylines:

Sergei Bobrovsky told to stay home for violating Blue Jackets’ code

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It won’t be a normal night off for Sergei Bobrovsky on Thursday with the Nashville Predators in town. Instead of a clipboard and seat at the end of the bench, it appears the Columbus Blue Jackets starter will stay home to think about what he’s done. Whatever that is.

Bettman: Seattle will host NHL draft and All-Star weekend

On his first trip to Seattle since the city was granted the NHL’s 32nd franchise, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has promised Seattle it will host All-Star weekend within its first seven seasons, with the team slated to begin play in 2021-22. Bettman also says Seattle will host the NHL draft, and that event will likely be awarded before the All-Star Game arrives. [More]

Lamp-lighters

If there’s a knock on Elias Pettersson, it’s for his signature

In his rookie season, Elias Pettersson is quickly checking off these boxes on his way to what should be a wire-to-wire Calder Trophy campaign. But when it comes to his souvenir scribble, it would be considered unmistakeable only for its lack of sophistication. [See for yourself]

MacKinnon, Bednar exchange venom on bench of struggling Avalanche

Things have reached more than a mild simmer with the Colorado Avalanche. While dropping their eighth game over the last nine on Wednesday night in Calgary, cameras caught superstar centre Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar barking venomously at one another on the Avalanche bench. [Watch]

Capitals invite hockey team that defended teammate from racial taunts to game

Story continues

The Washington Capitals want to reward a youth hockey team that stood up to racism. The Maryland-based Metro Maple Leafs found themselves in the news after one of their players heard racist taunts during a game. The team banded together to defend that teammate, and that drew the attention of the Capitals. In a video, Capitals players Devante Smith-Pelly and John Carlson invited the entire team to Monday’s game. The moment the Metro Maple Leafs found out was captured on video. [Watch]

Mailbag: Who should rescue Taylor Hall from the Devils?

Andrew asks: “Which team does it make the most sense for to make a trade for Taylor Hall?”

Columbus if Panarin leaves, for sure, and Winnipeg more broadly. If someone’s willing to pay a big bounty — probably more like “over the summer” than “at the deadline” — you oughta take ’em up on it. And those teams should be willing. Both are in a win-now mode, to whatever extent you care to define it, and both are in need of some scoring on the left wing. [Full mailbag]

Game of the night

Two of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League square off on Thursday night when the defending Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights, who entered Wednesday night’s action tied for first place with the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division, bring in a seven-game winning streak, just one off the franchise record set during last season’s storybook run to the Stanley Cup Final. San Jose, which is one point behind the Flames and Vegas, has won four in a row and six of its last seven. [Full preview] [Follow on Yahoo Sports]

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Cardinals clap back at ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith

• Coach gives Saints $225K reasons to be motivated

• MVP performance: Giannis outduels Harden

• Paylor: How Mahomes can help Chiefs avoid playoff flop

