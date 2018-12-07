The NHL Evening Skate for Dec. 7

Heading into this evening’s action, here are the day’s top NHL storylines:

Report: William Nylander involved in car crash in Toronto

One day after life went back to normal for William Nylander as he returned to the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he appears to have gotten in a car accident. Nylander is reportedly “OK,” but it’s unclear precisely what that means at this time. [More]

Ryan Reaves autographed photos of Tom Wilson laying injured on the ice

“He ran into a lion in the jungle.” Those were Ryan Reaves’ words in response to his blindside hit on fellow hard-noser Tom Wilson during Tuesday’s clash between the Capitals and Golden Knights in Vegas. Reaves reportedly re-hashed his now-famous sentiment in a promotion for a local memorabilia company, inking the message onto the top right corner of a bunch of 16×20 photos showing him staring down a curled-up and injured Wilson just before he was escorted off the ice. [More]

Lamp-lighters

Golden Knights arena operations jump the gun on goal celebration

Although the Vegas Golden Knights are clearly ahead of the curve as an expansion franchise — especially when it comes to the in-arena experience — on Thursday they showed there are still a few things the team could work on. Specifically, they could apply more of a “don’t count your chickens before they hatch” mentality to goal celebrations. [Check this out]

John Tortorella ditches suit, rocks hoodie behind Blue Jackets bench

Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella has been coaching in the National Hockey League since 1989. That’s a whole lot of suits. We all know Torts isn’t scared to deviate from the norm, to say the least, so him breaking tradition to rock a cozy looking hoodie while coaching an actual NHL hockey game on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers shouldn’t come as any surprise. I mean, how comfy does this look?

Expansion will only make the NHL more entertaining

In the immediate wake of the Seattle expansion announcement, TSN Hockey posed a perfectly legitimate question: “Would the addition of a 32nd team water down the NHL’s talent pool?” Not surprisingly, it ended up being a bunch of Gen Xers saying, “I wish there was fighting still,” and bemoaning the lack of supposed passion that led to people trying to kill each other off the opening faceoff. They never got around to answering the question, so I’ll do it for them. [More]

Game of the night

Even though the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars haven’t been Pacific Division bunkmates since the 2012-2013 season, their rivalry, which will be renewed Friday at American Airlines Center, remains a healthy one. On Nov. 8, Dallas (15-10-3, 33 points) hosted San Jose and edged the Sharks 4-3. This time around, the Stars are coming off a 4-1 win at home against Edmonton and former Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock on Monday and are 9-3-2 on home ice. Dallas, which has won three straight games, also figures to get a nice boost from the season debut of veteran forward Martin Hanzal, who has been sidelined since March after having spinal fusion surgery. [Full preview] [Follow on Yahoo Sports]

