Evander Kane facing new allegations of sexual assault, domestic battery

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who has been firmly denying accusations made by his estranged wife Anna that he bet on his own NHL games, is now facing new claims of sexual assault and domestic battery.

Front Office Sports reporter A.J. Perez obtained court documents pertaining to a domestic violence restraining order application filed on Tuesday by Anna Kane as part of her divorce case in California, which include allegations of sexual assault and "multiple instances" of domestic battery at the hands of Kane.

This past summer, Kane reportedly requested and received a temporary restraining order against Anna, telling the courts that she was violent toward him in the past, claiming she hit him “seven to eight times in the face with her fist” during an argument, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Evander Kane's tumultuous off-season wages on with new allegations of sexual assault and domestic battery surfacing as NHL camps open. (Getty)

According to TMZ Sports, Anna filed for divorce in July, while also claiming Kane gambled on NHL hockey games and even bet on — and intentionally threw — his own games in order to earn a profit.

The NHL swiftly launched an investigation into those serious gambling-related allegations after they were revealed in July, but the investigation has since stalled, according to Front Office Sports, because the NHL has been unable to to interview Anna about her claims.

Kane went public almost immediately after the betting allegations surfaced and denied all claims:

“I have NEVER gambled/bet on hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,” the 30-year-old winger wrote.

“The facts are I personally had my best season of my career last year and was the most consistent I’ve been throughout any season, I’m proud of that.”

Kane recently sat down with ESPN's Linda Cohn to discuss the claims, once again denying all involvement.

"Obviously, when [the allegations] happened, I understood the magnitude of them immediately, not knowing what was going to happen next. But confident, because I know that's not true. I knew none of what she was saying was true," Kane told ESPN.

"I was very confident, comfortable with where I was, knowing that I was gonna be exonerated and am going to be exonerated of those allegations."

Kane, who multiple Sharks teammates reportedly want shipped out of town, is also facing a civil lawsuit for allegedly reneging on a promise to pay a woman at least $2 million if she aborted their pregnancy.

