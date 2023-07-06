NHL-er Michael Stone retires, joins Calgary Flames in player development role

CALGARY — Canadian hockey player Michael Stone has retired and joined the Calgary Flames as a staff member.

Calgary says Stone has joined as the newest member of their player development team.

Stone, 33, had played for the Flames from 2016 to the end of the 2022-23 season. He ends his career with 145 points (44, 104) in 552 NHL games for the Phoenix then Arizona Coyotes and Flames.

He joins director of player development Ray Edwards as well as Martin Gelinas, Darren Rommerdahl, Rebecca Johnston, Danielle Fujita and Rick Davis as a member of the player development team.

Stone says he was wavering about returning as a player for the 2023-24 season but reached out to the player development team about a role as a coach for defencemen.

He says the role is a good first step in his coaching career and seeing if it's something he wants to continue.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2023.

