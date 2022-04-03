Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry during Anaheim's blowout win. (Getty)

Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry was on the wrong end of a scrap versus Jay Beagle of the Arizona Coyotes, and rookie sensation Trevor Zegras is not happy about it.

The incident between Terry and Beagle came late in the third period of Friday night's game. With the Ducks holding a commanding 5-0 lead, Beagle didn’t seem to like Zegras taking a dig at his goaltender while trying to get the puck loose, and pushed the young star to the ice. Immediately after, Terry came over in defense of his teammate and dropped the gloves with Beagle. While nothing was wrong with the fight itself, the Coyotes forward appeared to take a shot at Terry as he was going down to the ice, something Zegras was not a fan of.

Ducks star Trevor Zegras was NOT happy with Jay Beagle going after Troy Terry…



“It’s humiliating and I think he should be f****** punished.” pic.twitter.com/yfeZRdNh4Z — PHNX Coyotes (@PHNX_Coyotes) April 2, 2022

“There’s two minutes left in the game, we’re up 5-0,” Zegras said. “Our best player, our leading goal scorer, one of the best players in my opinion in the whole league. I take a shot, he comes into help me. I get that (Beagle) he’s going to punch him maybe once, but the fact that he’s down and he’s not engaged in a fight, and you’re gonna hit him three more times? I think it’s embarrassing, I think he should be embarrassed.

"I’m not going to comment any further on whether or not I think he should’ve even been able to get to Troy while he was on the ice. I’m embarrassed that it got that far. I appreciate Troy sticking up for me because I think that’s a nonsense cross-check with two minutes left in a 5-0 game. I’m embarrassed for whoever that was, I’m not going to say his name. I think the league should step in here and do something about it.”

It has not yet been announced whether or not Terry will miss time, but judging from the look of his face, he very well could. It would be quite unfortunate if that does end up being the case, as the 24-year-old has had himself a nice breakout season with 31 goals and 57 points through 64 games.

