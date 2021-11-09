Ducks enlist law firm to investigate GM Bob Murray

Murray was placed on administrative leave indefinitely while a third party investigates accusations of improper professional conduct against the Ducks GM. (Getty)

The Anaheim Ducks have enlisted help of a third party to investigate accusations of improper professional conduct against executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray.

Murray has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely and assistant GM Jeff Solomon will step into his role on an interim basis as long as the investigation remains ongoing.

That decision came "upon recommendation from (the) initial findings" from the investigative team from law firm Sheppard Mullin, which may be telling of the severity.

Here's the complete statement provided from the Ducks:

"We recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Bob Murray. After internal review, we enlisted Shephard Mullin to perform an independent investigation. Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results. In the interim, Vice President of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager Jeff Solomon will assume the role of Interim General Manager. We will have no further comment until the investigation is complete."

It's been an ugly time for hockey and hockey culture of late with the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins dealing with respective lawsuits, and in the case of the Blackhawks, a real reckoning from an organizational standpoint following the cover-up of sexual assault.

What happened and how serious the accusations are remains unknown to this point, but the issue is evidently serious enough to warrant a thorough investigation.

More from Yahoo Sports