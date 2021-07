NHL Draft Selections

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators selected forward Tyler Boucher with the 10th overall pick at the NHL entry draft Friday. The six-foot-one, 205-pound right-winger comes from the U.S. National Team Development Program where he put up 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 12 games last season for the under-18 squad. He is currently committed to Boston University for the upcoming season. Boucher's father is former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher, who played 13 seasons in the league. The draft is being he