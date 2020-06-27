NHL Draft Lottery requires second stage as 'team placeholder' secures No. 1 selection

Alexis Lafreniere must wait. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Say hello to PLACEHOLDER TEAM, Alexis Lafreniere.

Instead of one of the seven teams eliminated from contention this season, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft belongs to one of the 16 teams that will compete for the final eight spots in the Stanley Cup playoffs bracket.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There will be a second lottery (or Phase 2) to determine which team wins the right to the No. 1 overall selection — and in all likelihood Lafreniere — once the play-in round is completed as part of the NHL’s return-to-play plan. The eight losing teams from the opening round of the playoffs will each have a 12.5 percent chance of winning the top selection as a built-in consolation prize.

Here’s a run down of the top eight selections:

1) Placeholder team

2) Los Angeles Kings

3) Ottawa Senators

4) Detroit Red Wings

5) Ottawa Senators

6) Anaheim Ducks

7) New Jersey Devils

8) Buffalo Sabres

More to come.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports