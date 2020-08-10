NHL Draft lottery results 2020: Rangers jumps to top of draft order, where Alexis Lafreniere awaits

Well, it got kind of funky.

Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL draft lottery happened Monday night and while it wasn't the worst team, the second-worst team or even the third-worst (!) from 2019-20 that received the No. 1 overall selection, it was the third-worst team from the qualification round.

The New York Rangers had the ping-pong ball bounce their way and will select No. 1 overall come October.

Alexis Lafreniere is expected to be their choice. He'll now likely suit up under the bright lights of Broadway with the likes of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and No. 2 pick from the 2019 draft, Kaapo Kakko.

NHL Draft lottery results 2020

Here is the complete 2020 NHL Draft order after Phase 2 lottery drawing. Positions nine through 15 are determined by point percentage from the regular season.

The remaining 16 slots (No. 16-31) will be determined by the results of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs with the champion tentatively scheduled to pick 31st.

TEAM 1. New York Rangers 2. Los Angeles Kings 3. Ottawa Senators (via SJS) 4. Detroit Red Wings 5. Ottawa Senators 6. Anaheim Ducks 7. New Jersey Devils 8. Buffalo Sabres 9. Minnesota Wild 10. Winnipeg Jets 11. Nashville Predators 12. Florida Panthers 13. Carolina Hurricanes (via TOR) 14. Edmonton Oilers First, there was a lottery back in June where the seven teams not participating in the postseason found out where they slotted for the draft. But as we said earlier, none of those teams were selected to pick first overall. That honor went to something called "Team E" — a placeholder for one of the eight teams eliminated from the NHL's qualifying round. 15. Pittsburgh Penguins or Minnesota Wild

NHL Draft lottery odds

Eight teams eliminated from the NHL's qualifying round get an even 12.5 percent chance to get the top pick in the draft.

TEAM ODDS PTS. PCT. Minnesota Wild 12.5 pct. .558 Winnipeg Jets 12.5 .563 New York Rangers 12.5 .564 Florida Panthers 12.5 .565 Nashville Predators 12.5 .565 Toronto Maple Leafs 12.5 .579 Edmonton Oilers 12.5 .585 Pittsburgh Penguins 12.5 .623

How does Phase 2 work?

Let's be honest for a second: the entire draft lottery this time around is confusing even for the most grizzled draft guru. With that, we'll try to explain it as best we can.

So, that activated Phase 2.

On Monday, the NHL will hold a single draw in which every team has equal 12.5 percent odds to win the No. 1 overall pick and (what is expected to be) Lafreniere. The other seven teams will be assigned positions 9-15, in inverse order of their points percentages at the time the regular season was paused.