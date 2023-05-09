Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, earn right to select phenom Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks struck gold on Monday by winning the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery and earning the chance to select generational prospect Connor Bedard.

Chicago entered the lottery with the third-best odds of winning the No. 1 overall pick at just 11.5%. The team finished last in the Pacific Division and second-last in the entire Western Conference with a 26-49-7 record and a minus-97 goal differential this past season.

"I'm feeling a little bit stunned to be honest," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said moments after the lottery balls fell Chicago's way.

Here's a complete look at how the lottery shook out and where each non-playoff team will select come draft night:

1) Chicago Blackhawks

2) Anaheim Ducks

3) Columbus Blue Jackets

4) San Jose Sharks

5) Montreal Canadiens

6) Arizona Coyotes

7) Philadelphia Flyers

8) Washington Capitals

9) Detroit Red Wings

10) St. Louis Blues

11) Vancouver Canucks

12) Ottawa Senators

13) Buffalo Sabres

14) Pittsburgh Penguins

15) Nashville Predators

16) Calgary Flames

There was no real stunning movement up or down the board among the top ten, with it shaking it pretty much exactly like the odds said it would until the top three, where the Blackhawks jumped from third to first.

Entering lottery night, each team's chances of landing the top pick were as follows:

Anaheim Ducks: 25.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets: 13.5%

Chicago Blackhawks: 11.5%

San Jose Sharks: 9.5%

Montreal Canadiens: 8.5%

Arizona Coyotes: 7.5%

Philadelphia Flyers: 6.5%

Washington Capitals: 6%

Detroit Red Wings: 5%

St. Louis Blues: 3.5%

Vancouver Canucks: 3%

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 in Nashville.

Connor Bedard's future appears set in stone after the NHL draft lottery. (Photo by Dennis Pajot/Getty Images)

Bedard led the WHL in regular-season scoring after posting an egregious 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games. He continued his torrid pace in the playoffs and nearly willed an underdog Regina Pats squad to a colossal first-round upset of the Saskatoon Blades.

The phenom's magical season wasn't limited to just club play, either. The 17-year-old had four goals and eight points for Canada at the summer world juniors in Edmonton before setting the new Team Canada single-tournament scoring record at the 2023 WJC this past December/January with nine goals and 23 points over seven games as Canada claimed gold in both events. Bedard became Canada's all-time leading scorer at the world juniors in the process.

In all games combined this season — including WHL and international competition — Bedard tallied a ridiculous 94 goals and 100 assists for 194 points in 78 total games played (2.48 points per game). It was truly one of the best draft-year performances in hockey history.

Bedard finishes his storied junior career with 134 goals and 137 assists for 271 points in 134 career WHL games, all with the Pats. Here are some of his other noteworthy statistics and accomplishments:

