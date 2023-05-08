NHL draft lottery 2023: Connor Bedard is prize at No. 1, plus odds, other information

Eleven NHL teams will be eagerly awaiting the results of the draft lottery because the rights to a generational talent goes to the winner.

Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats center Connor Bedard, 17, has been considered the 2023 top pick for years and has led NHL Central Scouting's rankings all season.

“Connor Bedard is one of those unique, elite talents who belongs in the same category as other generational talents before him such as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby,” said Dan Marr, vice president of Central Scouting. “He has been in the spotlight for the past three years and during that time he has risen to impact and impress on every occasion while often being the youngest member of the team."

Connor Bedard scored 71 goals for the Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats during the regular season, plus 10 more in the playoffs.

CONNOR BEDARD WATCH: How NHL teams got to the bottom of the standings

Bedard, 5-10, 185, who has an elite shot, led the Western Hockey League this season with 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games, plus had 20 points in seven games in the Pats' first-round playoff loss. He won a gold medal and was named world junior championships MVP after setting a Team Canada record with nine goals and 23 points in seven games.

What to know about the NHL draft lottery:

When is the NHL draft lottery?

The NHL draft lottery will be held at 8 p.m. ET on May 8.

How can I watch the NHL draft lottery?

The NHL draft lottery will be shown on ESPN.

How can I live-stream the NHL draft lottery?

The NHL draft lottery can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

What are the odds for winning the draft lottery?

Here are the odds of winning the lottery. Teams can move up a maximum of 10 spots, meaning only the bottom 11 teams (through Vancouver) have a chance at the No. 1 pick.

*-The Ducks have an 18.5% chance of winning outright and would also hang onto the pick if a team in the 12 to 16 range wins.

**-The Senators dealt the pick to Arizona in the Jakob Chychrun trade, but it's top-5 protected. If the Senators win one of the two drawings, the Coyotes would get Ottawa's 2024 first-rounder.

How does the draft lottery work?

There are two drawings, first for a chance at the top pick and then for a chance at the second pick. The Ducks can draft no lower than third overall. Beginning with last season, a team cannot win the lottery more than twice in a five-year period. There are 14 ping pong balls in the machine and each team is assigned a series of four numbers. The lower a team is in the standings, the more series of numbers it gets. If a team's numbers are chosen, it wins the lottery. If a team in the 12 to 16 range wins, the last-place Ducks retain the No. 1 overall pick.

Who are the other top prospects in the NHL draft?

University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Award, is ranked No. 2 overall among North American skaters. He's followed by forwards William Smith (U.S. under-18 team), Matthew Wood (University of Connecticut) and Ryan Leonard (U.S. under-18). Swedish center Leo Carlsson is Central Scouting's top-ranked international skater, followed by Kontinental Hockey League winger Matvei Michkov.

Which NHL teams have won recent draft lotteries?

The last-place Canadiens and Sabres won in 2022 and 2021 respectively. Before that (pre-lottery position in parentheses): 2020: Rangers (14th). 2019 Devils (3). 2018: Sabres (1). 2017: Devils (5). 2016: Maple Leafs (1). 2015: Oilers (3). 2014: Panthers (2). 2013: Avalanche (2).

