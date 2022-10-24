Can Adam Fantilli make a legit case to go No. 1 over Bedard in the 2023 NHL draft?

Ian Kennedy
·Writer
·4 min read
Adam Fantilli looks poised to put up one of the best NCAA freshman seasons ever after his outrageously hot start with the University of Michigan. (Photo courtesy Michigan Photography via NHL.com)
Adam Fantilli looks poised to put up one of the best NCAA freshman seasons ever after his outrageously hot start with the University of Michigan. (Photo courtesy Michigan Photography via NHL.com)

When it comes to 2023 NHL Draft prospects, Adam Fantilli is no consolation prize. Physically mature and an elite skater, Fantilli is setting the NCAA on fire as a rookie, and showing NHL Draft pundits that Connor Bedard isn’t the only superstar in waiting this year.

Through six games as an NCAA rookie with the University of Michigan, Fantilli has 15 points, leading his team and the nation in scoring. It’s quite the feat even among Michigan Wolverines players considering his team features several former NHL first-round picks including forwards Frank Nazar (2022, 13th overall), Rutger McGroarty (2022, 14th overall), and Mackie Samoskevich (2021, 21st overall).

To outscore them — and a plethora of older NHL picks and NCAA veterans — shows where Fantilli’s development is at. Right now, the centreman is thinking the game faster than his opponents, and looks NHL ready months before his draft.

Despite his historic start, Fantilli remains focused on external results over personal achievement, and on improvement over outcome, and it shows.

“... as far as personal goals, I'm not really outcome-oriented right now. I'm just focused on the process of trying to be the best player I can be for our team and fill a certain role so that we can accomplish what we want to accomplish,” Fantilli told NHL.com.

In our initial Yahoo Sports NHL Draft rankings, Fantilli was second only to Connor Bedard — the phenom unanimously pegged as the top prospect for the 2023 draft. Bedard has been remarkable himself scoring 21 points in his first 12 games with the WHL’s Regina Pats.

According to scouts and prospect writers, however, the gap between Fantilli and Bedard isn’t as significant as some portray, and any team who selects Fantilli is still getting a superstar in the making.

“Fantilli is the only player in the 2023 draft with any hope of challenging Connor Bedard for first overall,” wrote The Hockey News draft and prospect writer Tony Ferrari. “His combination of size, speed, power, and skill hasn’t been seen since Auston Matthews’ draft year. Fantilli’s statistical output resembles Jack Eichel’s college production. In any other year, Fantilli very well could be the runaway number one but instead, he’ll legitimately challenge the players we’ve all deemed ‘generational’.”

Beyond Bedard and Fantilli, a number of probable first-rounders are showing early on that this draft class has depth. Competing against some of the top professional players outside the NHL in the SHL, Leo Carlsson is producing at a rate unseen by Swedish prospects in recent years. Through 12 games, Carlsson has 10 points with Orebro HK in Sweden’s top professional league. In comparison, last year’s ninth overall selection Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored nine points in 26 SHL games, while the other three Swedish first round picks (Filip Bystedt, Noah Ostlund, Liam Ohgren) combined for only four points in 51 combined games in the SHL. In his draft year, 2021 fourth overall pick Lucas Raymond needed 33 games to compile the 10 points Carlsson already has. Couple that with Carlsson’s NHL-ready six-foot-three frame, and he’s a prospect on the rise.

Similar to Fantilli, another NCAA prospect Matthew Wood is boosting his draft status scoring seven points in his first eight games with Connecticut, and forwards Will Smith, Andrew Cristall, and Koehn Ziemmer are all off to torrid starts.

On the flipside, there are other prospects slated for the opening round of the draft in preseason rankings who have struggled to produce out of the gate including Zeb Forsfjäll, Kasper Halttunen, Charie Stramel, and Oliver Bonk. Luckily, there are still eight months until draft day, and as quickly as hot starts can turn cold, other prospects can find their way as the season progresses and rapidly climb the ranks.

Yahoo Sports' Top 10 NHL prospects, October 2022

  1. Connor Bedard

  2. Adam Fantilli

  3. Matvei Michkov

  4. Leo Carlsson

  5. Dalibor Dvorsky

  6. Brayden Yager

  7. Eduard Sale

  8. Zach Benson

  9. Matthew Wood

  10. Cameron Allen

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Forget Dak Prescott’s thumb. Here's why Jerry Jones was talking about the Cowboys QB's legs after win over Lions

    Prescott looked solid but understandably rusty in his return from injury on Sunday. A tweak to play-calling might help unlock his arm and the Cowboys' offense.

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says

    Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

    Walker performed so well that interim head coach Steve Wilks may not put Mayfield back into the starting spot when his ankle is healed.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it