NHL Draft: Avalanche's biggest needs, top prospects

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Kennedy
·Writer
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run. (Getty Images)
The Colorado Avalanche may be the team of the moment in the NHL, but they'll have to stock up their prospect pool if they want to sustain the success in the long run. (Getty Images)

Perhaps no team was as impressive from start to finish during 2021-2022 as the Colorado Avalanche. Yes, there were the stars. Nathan MacKinnon and Cole Makar are two of the best players in the NHL today. Both are well within, or still entering (in the case of Makar) their prime. Colorado also has several young players trending upward including Alex Newhook, Bowen Byram and Samuel Girard. The Avalanche are in a strong position now, and for the foreseeable future, but their prospect pool is beginning to dry up, specifically after trading away the organization’s top prospect, Justin Barron. For now, it’s all about winning Stanley Cups for the Colorado Avalanche, as it should be. Colorado, however, will need to turn their eyes back to the future sooner, rather than later, especially without a first or second round pick at this year’s draft.

Top Prospects

Oskar Olausson, F - A good skater, Olausson could join the wing in Colorado next season, although the well-rounded forward would benefit from over-ripening in the AHL. He uses his size well and is able to maneuver himself during zone entries and through the neutral zone to create his own space. Had a good season in the OHL before getting a taste of North American professional hockey in the AHL playoffs. He’ll be an exciting player to watch this summer at the World Junior Championship playing for Sweden.

Justus Annunen, G - Could be handed the reigns of Colorado’s backup role as soon as next season depending on how the Avs' goaltending situation evolves. He’s big and never gives up on a play, but his quickness, both in recovering from a first shot, and in his lateral movements, could improve. Annunen’s regular season numbers were slightly concerning seeing a 3.01 GAA and .893 save percentage in the AHL. In the postseason however, he stepped up and posted strong results. Colorado will hope that his end of season momentum carries over to training camp. It’s premature to call Annunen Colorado’s goalie of the future, but he is their top netminding prospect.

Ben Meyers, F - Widely considered the top NCAA prospect on the market this year, Meyers captained the University of Minnesota and turned heads with a strong performance for Team USA at the Olympics collecting four points in four games. Meyers is a good skater with a quick release and looks like he could plug in up and down a lineup. Following the regular season, where Meyers slid into five games with Colorado, he played in the World Championship where his eight points in ten games against top professionals from across the globe showed that there may be more offensive upside in Meyers than some gave him credit for. Whether he starts in the NHL or AHL next season will be up to his offseason and performance at camp.

One To Watch

When the Ottawa Senators selected Shane Bowers 28th overall in 2017, expectations were sky high for the six-foot-two forward. Now with Colorado, he’s an excellent shooter who can step to a lane and flash his quick release. Between the pandemic and an injury this season, however, Bowers has only played 65 games over the past two seasons. It’s not ideal for a 22-year-old looking to regain his top prospect status. Beyond Bowers, who looks to be in for a make-or-break season, Jean-Luc Foudy has compelled with his blazing speed since junior, but translating that speed into offensive output has been a process. He could start seeing call ups to provide energy and kill penalties with Colorado this season.

Ready To Step In

The Avalanche had multiple prospects audition to mixed results this season. Sampo Ranta played 10 games without a point and Mikhail Maltsev went 18 without scoring. Martin Kaut, the team’s 2018 first-round pick, played six pointless games in Colorado this year. It’s a tough team to crack given how entrenched their top nine were. Any player stepping in was playing limited minutes. Kaut, who plays a power forward style, is perhaps the most likely to make the full time jump, but there are no guarantees in Colorado given the firepower they hold at forward. When camp opens, spots will be limited, and the competition heated. Whoever comes in, which could also include NCAA signing Ben Meyers, will need to prove their acumen in playing a two-way game and an ability to slide into a scoring role when injuries occur.

Needs At The Draft

There are no glaring holes on Colorado’s current roster. They have young defenders playing like Norris Trophy contenders, they have elite talent up front, and if they can re-sign Darcy Kuemper, they’ll have a stable tandem in net for a few more seasons. Goaltending could be a future concern if Justus Annunen isn’t the answer, so taking a netminder is a must for Colorado. Scoring holes are about to appear throughout the lineup as players entering free agency take bigger money elsewhere that Colorado is unable to match. It would be ideal to fill these holes from within. Picking at the end of every round and without a pick in the first two rounds, however, Colorado will likely focus on long term prospects with more upside.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Former NHLer Reid Boucher signs in KHL despite sexual assault charges

    Reid Boucher, a former New Jersey Devils draft pick, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor in 2011.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • NHL Draft: Blue Jackets' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Columbus Blue Jackets have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, but will need to transition its talent to the next level if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • CHL announces new Memorial Cup point system hours before 2022 tournament begins

    TORONTO — The Canadian Hockey League announced a new point system for the Memorial Cup hours before the start of the 2022 tournament. Teams will now earn three points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss during the six-game round-robin portion of the tournament. Previously, teams were awarded two points for a win and no points for a loss, regardless of whether the game went to overtime. The CHL also announced that sudden-death overtime will be p

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.