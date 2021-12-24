With NHL delaying restart, Florida Panthers’ road game vs Carolina Hurricanes postponed

The Florida Panthers won’t be back on the ice in a game-type setting Monday.

Nor will any of the other 27 teams who were supposed to play that night.

The NHL announced Friday that it has extended its league-wide season pause, which was put in place due to rising COVID-19 cases, through at least Monday, the next date in which the league had games scheduled. The decision, according to a press release from the league, was made “in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play.”

Teams are still able to resume practicing on Sunday.

So the Panthers will not travel to the Carolina Hurricanes for their originally scheduled 7 p.m. game non Monday and now have a fourth game that is postponed and will need to be rescheduled along with their road games against the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks as well as a home game against the Nashville Predators.

The NHL’s tally of postponed games is now up to 64.

The other 13 games postponed: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins; New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres; Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers; Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals; Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets; New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues; Predators at Dallas Stars; Wild at Winnipeg Jets; Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes; Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames; Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks; Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights; and San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks.

The Panthers’ next scheduled game, for now, is Wednesday against the Rangers at FLA Live Arena. The NHL, according to its Friday release, is expected to provide its next update on the league’s return to play plan by “the end of day on Sunday.”