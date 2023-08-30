Carl Hagelin announces retirement from NHL due to 'severe' eye injury

Hagelin had some memorable seasons with both the Penguins and Capitals. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Longtime NHL forward Carl Hagelin took to social media to announce his retirement on Wednesday.

The veteran winger, who posted some memorable seasons and playoff runs with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals, cited an eye injury as his primary reason for hanging them up.

"It’s been an amazing ride but it ends here. Unfortunately my eye injury is too severe to keep playing the game I love," he wrote.

"I’m extremely grateful for all the memories hockey has given me and I’ve loved every single day of it."

Hagelin, 35, finishes his NHL career with 110 goals and 296 points in 713 regular-season games. He was a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins.

