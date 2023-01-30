Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders in blockbuster deal

Canucks captain Bo Horvat is now a member of the New York Islanders. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders on Monday in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty, plus a protected 2023 first-round draft pick.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the team has acquired F Anthony Beauvillier, C Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round draft pick from the New York Islanders in exchange for C Bo Horvat. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 30, 2023

Horvat's name had been in the rumour mill for weeks after he reportedly rejected a contract extension. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a career season with 31 goals and 23 assists through 49 games.

"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club.

"As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."

Beauvillier has appeared in 49 games with the Islanders so far this season, recording nine goals and 11 assists. He was the 28th overall selection in the 2015 draft.

Raty, 20, has split the 2022-23 season between the Islanders and the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, registering two goals in 12 NHL games. He was a second-round pick (52nd overall) in 2021.

The 2023 draft pick heading to Vancouver is top-12 protected, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

