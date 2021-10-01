Canucks sign stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes to multi-year deals

The Canucks have finally locked up young studs Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson for the next few years. (Getty)

The Vancouver Canucks and GM Jim Benning certainly cut it close, but they finally got it done.

The team reportedly re-signed star defenseman Quinn Hughes and top forward Elias Pettersson to multi-year deals on Friday after some seemingly tumultuous contract negotiations.

Pettersson: 3x$7.35M. Hughes 6x$7.85M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 1, 2021

Hughes, 21, will be putting concern about his future at ease by inking a six-year deal with a $7.85-million AAV. The restricted free agent is now locked in with Vancouver through the 2026-27 season.

For the 22-year-old Pettersson, the long-term future is just a little less certain after inking a three-year deal at $7.35-million per. The 2019 Calder Trophy winner will remain a restricted free agent for one season after this pact expires, which will surely keep the next nervous contract negotiation in the back of Canucks fans’ minds.

Both of these players are essentially the future of the franchise and keeping them in Canucks colours for as long as possible will only be beneficial as the team continues to push for its first-ever championship. An offensively-driven blueliner like Hughes and someone who is almost a guarantee to put up piles of points like Pettersson are obvious building blocks.

After a period of dominance with Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the top of the lineup, Vancouver has only made the playoffs twice in the past eight years, winning one round. Securing Hughes and Pettersson for the next little while can only spell good things for how this team is going to perform.

Through 129 career games, Hughes has earned 97 points, while Pettersson has tallied 153 in 165 contests.

Vancouver opens its 2021-22 campaign on Oct. 13 against the Edmonton Oilers.

