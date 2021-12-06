Report: Bruce Boudreau to become next Canucks head coach

Bruce Boudreau is reportedly set to become the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after the team's brutal start to the season. (Getty)

Veteran NHL bench boss Bruce Boudreau is set to become the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, according to multiple reports.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman first dropped the bombshell news on Sunday evening, adding that now-former head coach Travis Green was apparently let go "sometime" that day. Boudreau is reportedly under contract with the Canucks for the rest of this season and next.

Things have been contentious in Vancouver since the early part of the season when the team came crawling out of the gate winning just three of its first nine contests. And it only got worse from there, as the Canucks posted a five-game losing streak immediately followed by another four-game slide, with very few wins sprinkled in-between to soften to the blow.

An uninspired 4-1 loss on home ice to the Penguins on Saturday was the final straw for Green, who oversaw Vancouver's 8-15-2 start to the campaign, which is good for last in the Pacific Division.

All eyes now shift to the future of Canucks GM Jim Benning, who took over from Mike Gillis ahead of the 2014-15 campaign. The team has only made the postseason twice in Benning's seven full seasons at the helm, with this current roster — which he built — well on its way to another playoff miss.

It would be odd form to fire and hire a coach right before canning your general manager, but absolutely nothing about the Canucks or how they operate has been normal this year.

