Carey Price enters NHL's player assistance program

Carey Price will be stepping away from the game for a little bit. (Getty)

Carey Price will not start the season with the Montreal Canadiens while taking part in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, the league announced today.

Price voluntarily entered the system, which assists players and families with matters of mental health, addiction, and substance abuse.

No further details will be provided.

The 34-year-old had been absent from training camp with what was being called a "non-COVID-19-related illness," and also underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the offseason.

Price was brilliant for the Canadiens in their charge to the Stanley Cup Final last season. He won 13 of his 22 starts with a .924 save percentage.

The big-game performances seemed to re-cement his position as Canada's No. 1 netminder for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The NHL/NHLPA player assistance program has been a useful tool for players in need. You may remember Bobby Ryan checked into the program in 2019 before a memorable return to the Ottawa Senators. He went on to play for the Detroit Red Wings the following season.

While Price addresses his personal matters, Montreal will rely on a tandem of Jake Allen and Samuel Montembeault, who was recently acquired on waivers from the Florida Panthers.

