Josh Anderson saves Canadiens' season with Game 4 overtime winner

Josh Anderson made sure the Lightning wouldn't lift the Cup quite yet as he muscled his way to a season-saving OT winner for the Habs in Game 4. (Getty)

The Montreal Canadiens aren’t going down without a fight.

After forcing overtime in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning while trailing the series 0-3, forward Josh Anderson buried the winner to prevent the Habs from being eliminated in front of their home fans.

BUT GAGNANT DE JOSH ANDERSON EN PROLONGATION!!!



JOSH ANDERSON WINS IT IN OT!!!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Xj0dbfDcKm — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 6, 2021

In transition, Anderson pushed the puck up ice and attempted to feed rookie Cole Caufield who was streaking towards the net. Although Caufield whiffed on his shot, Anderson circled back around to the front of the net and put the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Anderson’s goal, his second of the game, earned Montreal its first win of the Final, sending the series back to Tampa Bay for Game 5.

Tampa Bay's mayor should be satisfied, at least.

More from Yahoo Sports