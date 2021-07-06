Josh Anderson saves Canadiens' season with Game 4 overtime winner
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Montreal Canadiens aren’t going down without a fight.
After forcing overtime in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning while trailing the series 0-3, forward Josh Anderson buried the winner to prevent the Habs from being eliminated in front of their home fans.
BUT GAGNANT DE JOSH ANDERSON EN PROLONGATION!!!
JOSH ANDERSON WINS IT IN OT!!!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Xj0dbfDcKm
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 6, 2021
In transition, Anderson pushed the puck up ice and attempted to feed rookie Cole Caufield who was streaking towards the net. Although Caufield whiffed on his shot, Anderson circled back around to the front of the net and put the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy.
NOT DONE YET!
🚨 JOSH ANDERSON 1OT WINNER
3-2 ##GOHABSGO
🎥 @NHLonNBCSports pic.twitter.com/hrM2KbXM4u
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) July 6, 2021
Anderson’s goal, his second of the game, earned Montreal its first win of the Final, sending the series back to Tampa Bay for Game 5.
Tampa Bay's mayor should be satisfied, at least.
More from Yahoo Sports