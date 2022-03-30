Calgary's Sean Monahan conundrum

Sean Monahan was once seen as a cornerstone of the Calgary Flames organization. Drafted 6th overall by the franchise in 2013, Monahan has spent nine seasons in a Flames jersey. They had such faith in their prospect and assistant captain that they signed him to a 7-year, $44.6-million contract in 2016.

Now, one of the most well-respected Flames, by players and fans, has fallen from first-line standout to fourth-liner and recently was even a healthy scratch.

It's a rapid descent for a player who scored 22 or more goals in seven consecutive seasons, including a career-high 34 in 2018-19. Monahan saw a dip in production the following year, falling to 48 points — his lowest total since his rookie campaign. His scoring pace fell again during the pandemic shortened 2020-21 season, and it has not recovered since.

Monahan himself acknowledged his lacklustre play during media availability following his second straight game as a healthy scratch this year.

“I think I need to be better all around,” he said. “It comes down to, at the end of the day, competing and earning a spot in the lineup every night.”

While he claims it is no longer a factor, injuries plagued Monahan during 2020-21 season, culminating in offseason hip surgery.

“It’s tough when you’re not out there, and the whole season was pretty frustrating,” Monahan said following his injury-hindered 2020-21 campaign. “You want to be healthy when you’re playing and at the top of your game every night, and when there’s something limiting that, it gets to you.”

While former linemate Johnny Gaudreau looks poised to eclipse the 100-point plateau for the first time in his career, and Matthew Tkachuk is positioned to challenge that mark as well, Monahan is now left watching the Pacific-leading Flames, either from the bench or the stands.

Calgary thriving this season despite Monahan’s struggles makes this season even more impressive for the Flames. But for the centre, who is currently being outscored by four Flames blueliners, it could spell a surprising fate — an end to his tenure in Calgary.

Story continues

The Flames have options when it comes to their former franchise cornerstone, but none of those include Monahan staying in Calgary beyond this season. (Getty)

What will the Calgary Flames do with Sean Monahan?

Barring a spectacular rebound in the postseason, this will very likely be Monahan’s last season as a member of the Calgary Flames.

One option for Flames GM Brad Treliving — who was hired by the club at the end of Monahan’s rookie season — is a buyout, which would save Calgary $4 million in salary next season, and cost them $2 million the following year.

With Calgary in a win-now mode, a buyout would free up much needed cap space to sign a free agent, or to retain Johnny Gaudreau, who is slated to become unrestricted at the end of the season and will seek a significant raise over his current $6.75-million AAV. Calgary also needs money to re-sign and give raises to restricted free agents Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane, and Oliver Kylington. Right now, the Flames are only $533,750 under the cap, and Treliving will need to get creative this offseason to keep his talented core; a core Monahan no longer factors into.

When the June 15 buyout window opens Treliving will need to either jettison his longest-tenured star or gamble that he can move Monahan at the July 7-8 draft. In part, this decision could depend on Treliving’s ability to lock up the aforementioned free agents, and what his cap situation looks like following these deals.

Last season Monahan was given the benefit of the doubt. This season, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane emerged from within as 30+ goal scorers. When Tyler Toffoli was acquired from Montreal this season and immediately clicked within Calgary’s top six, the writing was on the wall for Monahan.

Where could Monahan land in a trade?

Last offseason, Calgary attempted to acquire Josh Anderson in a deal that would have sent Monahan to the Columbus Blue Jackets. That trade did not materialize, and Anderson ended up in Montreal. This season, trade rumours did not subside, in fact, they only grew, although Monahan’s value fell.

If Brad Treliving is able to find a trade partner, he’ll almost certainly need to sweeten the deal with a top prospect or first-round pick to offload Monahan’s contract in exchange for a player who can benefit his roster, or the cap space to re-sign his stars. With that in mind, Calgary’s most likely trade partners will come from rebuilding franchises with cap freedom like the Detroit Red Wings, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, or Seattle Kraken.

These teams have the cap room to absorb Monahan’s contract, and give him the chance to revitalize a scoring role. But what should Calgary expect in return?

From Detroit, a package sending Monahan and picks could return Tyler Bertuzzi who was the target of trade rumours at this year’s deadline. If Calgary can’t retain Gaudreau, Bertuzzi would help ease that blow. In terms of receiving a skilled roster player, Detroit has the most to offer but might also have the highest asking price. Still, it would also be a win-win situation for both clubs.

In Ottawa, a trade could involve Calgary taking a player like Connor Brown in return, while beleaguered prospect Erik Brannstrom could be in the mix as Calgary could lose up to three blueliners to unrestricted free agency. Monahan also has comfort in Ottawa as he captained the OHL’s 67s in Junior. For Seattle and Arizona, who have less to offer, both teams could take Monahan to help fill out their roster and mentor prospects, even in a bottom-six role.

From now until June, Sean Monahan will have two things in mind, revitalize his reputation and help the Calgary Flames win a Stanley Cup. Whether it ends with a buyout or trade, this will surely be Monahan’s last opportunity to win with the franchise that gave him his NHL start.

More from Yahoo Sports