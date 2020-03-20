NHL Calendar

(All dates set before season was suspended until further notice.)

April 4 - Regular season ends.

April 8 - Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

May 8-24 - IIHF World Championship, Zurich/Lausanne, Switzerland.

June 1-6 - NHL scouting combine, Buffalo, N.Y.

June 13 - Last possible day of Stanley Cup Final.

June 17 - NHL awards, Las Vegas.

June 26-27 - NHL draft, Montreal.

July 1 - Free agency begins, noon EDT.

---

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports