Brendan Gallagher accuses Tim Stutzle of faking injuries: 'It's embarrassing'

Thomas Williams
·Writer
·2 min read
Brendan Gallagher has had enough of Tim Stutzle laying on the ice pretending he&#39;s injured. (Photos via Getty)
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher is a little upset over seeing Ottawa Senators youngster Tim Stutzle draw so many penalties.

In Tuesday’s bout between the interprovincial rivals, Stutzle successfully drew two penalties from the Habs. One was a kneeing incident against Nick Suzuki, and the other was a roughing call on Gallagher, when he eventually retaliated for being so frustrated with facing a three-goal deficit and was eventually kicked out of the game for jumping on Stutzle.

At least the 20-year-old German found it comical.

After the game, Gallagher had a lot to say about Stutzle drawing so many calls to give his team the advantage.

“He’s a great player. I’ve played against him for two, three years now,” Gallagher said after the 6-3 loss to the Senators. “More than half the games we’ve played against him he’s laid on the ice and he’s right back out there next shift. He lays on the ice, he acts like he’s hurt, he sells the call. He’s on the ice that same power play.

"You know, there’s kids watching. We’re role models. If I was a teammate of his I’d tell him to smarten up. It’s not a good look. Very talented player, very good player. He needs to stop laying on the ice. It’s embarrassing.”

Coming from Gallagher, it is a little rich.

Since Stutzle entered the league last season, he has drawn the second-most penalties among the 973 skaters to appear in an NHL game with 62. Only Connor McDavid has put his team on the man advantage more often in that stretch. With just 22 infractions called against him, Stutzle also has the second-highest penalty differential.

The third-overall pick in the 2020 draft has 15 goals and 43 points in 68 games played this season for the Senators. Twenty of those points have come on the power play.

