Bob Murray resigns as Ducks GM, will enter alcohol abuse program

A day after being placed on leave by the Anaheim Ducks, Bob Murray is resigning as the team's general manager and will enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse.

The team announced the move through a statement on Wednesday, which read:

"The Anaheim Ducks announced today that executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has resigned from his position, effective immediately. Murray will enroll in an alcohol abuse program. As announced yesterday, Jeff Solomon will be the club's interim General Manager."

Murray's resignation caps a whirlwind 24 hours for the organization, which announced that Murray was placed on administrative leave Tuesday night after enlisting a law firm to further investigate accusations of improper professional conduct against its now-former executive.

Further details emerged on Tuesday night, as Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that the investigation centred around Murray allegedly repeatedly verbally abusing players, coaches and other personnel within the Ducks organization.

“Working for Bob Murray was pure daily mental warfare,” an unnamed source told Seravalli.

“The abuse was endless. Crazy text messages to players and staff berating them for their performance and threats of job security happened with regularity. These weren’t one-time slip-ups or mistakes. These were regular explosions and eruptions.”

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that it wasn’t a singular or one-off incident that led to Murray's departure, but rather a constant pattern of abusive behaviour which led to an abusive organizational culture.

Ducks owner Henry Samueli — who reportedly met with Murray late Wednesday afternoon ahead of the resignation — put out a joint statement with wife and co-owner Susan.

"First and foremost, we apologize on behalf of the organization to anyone affected by misconduct from Bob. We expect every member of our organization to be treated with respect and will not stand for abuse of any kind.

"Bob tendered his resignation this morning, while also informing us of his decision to enter an alcohol abuse program. While we do not condone his conduct, we fully support his efforts to improve his physical and mental health by asking for help.

"We will now begin a methodical, extensive search for a permanent general manager to lead us forward. We expect to complete this process no later than next summer."

Murray, meanwhile, released a statement of his own, apologizing and vowing to make changes to his life while committing to seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.

"I want to apologize to anyone adversely affected by my behaviour. I vow to make changes to my life, starting with enrolling in a treatment program. I want to thank Henry and Susan Samueli, and Michael Schulman, as working for them has been one of the highlights of my career.

"As I step away from the Ducks, I will focus my attention on where it should be: improving my life for the betterment of my family and friends."

