Blackhawks reportedly refused to bring players' sex abuse allegations to police in 2010

The alleged abuser, a former Blackhawks video coach, joined a high school hockey team’s coaching staff and was later charged and convicted of sexual conduct for a crime that occured in March 2013. (Getty)

Warning: This story contains detailed language and references to sexual assault

A video coach for the Chicago Blackhawks allegedly sexually assaulted two players on the team during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs, according to Rick Westhead of TSN. The alleged incident, which was presented to the team’s senior management, was not reported to Chicago police.

During a meeting in May 2010, then-skills coach Paul Vincent told then-Blackhawks president John McDonough, vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac, general manager Stan Bowman and team sports psychologist James Gary what the players had recounted to him in regards to being sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich. He then asked management to report the incident to Chicago police, but the request was denied.

“The players allegedly told Vincent that on separate occasions Aldrich had gotten them drunk in his apartment, watched pornography, and then tried to perform oral sex on them,” a person close to the matter told Westhead. “After the players shared their stories with Vincent, the then-Blackhawks skills coach asked Gary, the team’s sports psychologist, to follow up with the players, the person said.”

The players’ names have remained anonymous, although Westhead reports TSN has identified the two. One of the players, who is referred to as “John Doe” in court documents, filed a lawsuit in Illinois in May that alleges the Blackhawks ignored the sexual abuse claims. The allegations also include claims that Aldrich sent inappropriate text messages and declared threats if the players did not participate in sexual activity.

Additionally in the lawsuit, Gary allegedly convinced at least one of the players that he was at fault for the sexual assault.

Aldrich remained with the team after Vincent alerted management until the end of the playoffs, and then left the team to “pursue other employment opportunities.”

Later, Aldrich joined a high school hockey team’s coaching staff and was charged and convicted of sexual conduct for a crime that occured in March 2013. Aldrich was charged for an incident with a 17-year-old player that involved “sexual touching and a brief instance of oral penetration…”

Aldrich was sentenced to nine months in prison and five years of probation. He is a registered sex offender in Michigan.

The victim of this crime has filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks for allegedly providing Aldrich with a positive reference letter that allowed him to receive the position despite knowing about his sexual assaults, according to TSN.

