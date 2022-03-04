NHL betting: Connor McDavid is the first active athlete to partner with a sportsbook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pete Truszkowski
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Edmonton Oilers
    Edmonton Oilers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Connor McDavid
    Connor McDavid
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

There's no denying that sports betting is here to stay. The list of states that now permit betting on sports seemingly grows every month. People love sports and betting on sports is a fun way to enhance them as long as you do it responsibly. The industry is booming and will continue to grow for many years. Connor McDavid highlighted that on Friday.

There has long been a stigma surrounding sports betting. It was an under the radar activity that a lot of people kept quiet about. Did people bet on sports before it was legal? Of course. However, now it's common to openly talk about that side of sports.

Betting used to be a topic that sports leagues and players would ardently avoid. Pete Rose is famously blackballed from the Hall of Fame because of his gambling habits. Broadcasters like Al Michaels and Brent Musberger were personal favorites, as they would slyly allude to betting implications in games they were calling while making sure not to explicitly say anything.

The turnaround has been quick. Many networks now have the betting lines in their tickers. Media members and talking heads make picks against the spread during their analysis. On Friday, another major step was taken in the sports betting landscape.

McDavid is the first active player to partner with a sportsbook

On Friday, BetMGM announced a new partnership with reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid. The Edmonton Oilers star joins BetMGM as a brand ambassador.

BetMGM already had Wayne Gretzky on board as an ambassador. By adding McDavid to the squad, BetMGM now works with the greatest hockey player of all time as well as the best player currently playing. They have the hockey market locked down.

However, the McDavid announcement is notable. McDavid becomes the first active player in a major US pro league to endorse a regulated North American sportsbook. We've seen the likes of Gretzky and other former players partner with sportsbooks. We've also seen teams and leagues enter into partnerships. For the first time, an active player has joined the party.

EDMONTON, AB - FEBRUARY 17: Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid (97) looks for a line change in the first period during the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Anaheim Ducks on February 17, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Connor McDavid becomes the first active athlete to partner with a sportsbook. (Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McDavid is the current favorite to win the NHL MVP at +200. He has won the award twice already in his first six seasons, including last year. McDavid currently leads the NHL in points and has won the Art Ross, given to the league's leading scorer, three times already prior to this season.

What's the fallout of this announcement?

It's not surprising that the NHL is the first league to allow an active player to partner with a sportsbook. The NHL was the first league to allow a team in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights were an immediate success and since then, the NFL has followed suit with the Raiders.

Will other athletes now follow suit? There's no denying that athletes can make major money through partnerships, especially in an industry flush with cash like sports betting. Does McDavid's new deal break down a barrier? Will we see the likes of Joe Burrow or Lebron James signing partnership deals now for their sports? I certainly would not be surprised.

Some fans might not love the optics. These players are the ones we are betting on, and them being in bed with sportsbooks might not sit right with people. However, rest assured, the NHL prohibits players from betting on not only their own team's games, but any NHL game. Other leagues certainly have similar policies in place.

Speaking of optics, there's also the Evander Kane angle to consider. Kane's estranged wife, Anna, accused Kane of betting on his own team's games when Kane was a member of the Sharks. The NHL investigated Kane and cleared him. Kane had a litany of other issues with the Sharks, which led to them terminating his contract and releasing him earlier this season.

Once Kane became a free agent, McDavid supported the Oilers bringing him in. Edmonton signed Kane and he's been a member of the team since January 29th. A few weeks later, McDavid becomes the first active athlete to partner with a sportsbook.

These optics will take a while to get used to, but rest assured, this is a sign of things to come. Sports betting will become an even bigger part of consuming sports in the coming years. Whether it's through partnerships with players and teams, in-arena experiences or TV broadcasts, this is just the beginning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Virginia Tech, Clemson look to extend hot streaks

    Two teams hoping to continue late flourishes will meet Saturday afternoon when Virginia Tech visits Clemson for an Atlantic Coast Conference contest. The Hokies (19-11, 11-8 ACC) and host Tigers (15-15, 7-12) are both riding three-game winning streaks entering the regular-season finale. The Hokies have been particularly hot of late, having won nine of their last 10, and are coming off a lopsided 75-43 victory against Louisville.

  • How did Coach K sustain success at Duke for 42 years?

    Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde look back at the legendary career of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski ahead of his final battle at home against North Carolina on Saturday. What was the key to Coach K's success?&nbsp;

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.