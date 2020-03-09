NHL Best and Worst of the Week: DJ Zbad, Geekie and the Blues

Mika Zibanejad, Morgan Geekie and the St. Louis Blues headline the Best and the Worst from the NHL. (Getty)

In case you missed out on any of the action, here’s your weekly roundup of what’s hot and what’s not around the NHL.

Welcome to the show moment

On Saturday night, 21-year-old Morgan Geekie was lacing up in the minors. On Sunday afternoon he was making his NHL debut for the Carolina Hurricanes—against Sidney Crosby, no less.

The magnitude of the moment didn’t seem to phase the 2017 third-round pick, who scored twice and added an assist in Carolina’s 6-2 win over the Penguins.

🚨🚨 and an 🍎.



What a debut for Morgan Geekie (@M_14Geekie)! pic.twitter.com/oUecjhz18R — NHL (@NHL) March 8, 2020

Geekie is the second player in Canes history to score twice in his NHL debut, joining Brad Defauw, who did so on March 10, 2003. Fans were understandably fired up over this kids’ debut.

Morgan GEEKIE for the CALDER!!!!! — Alex Ohári 🇭🇺🔴⚪️ (@FutureCanes) March 8, 2020

Morgan Geekie 3PPG on average.

2G per game.



Wayne Gretzky 1.91PPG on average.

.60G per game.



Who’s better? You decide, these are just the facts. #LetsGoCanes — Did The Canes Win? (@DidCanes) March 8, 2020

Morgan Geekie has been adopted by Rod Brind'amour. His former family will be notified. — Omar Abdelgawad (@Tiberious_Nero) March 8, 2020

After his stunning first game, the Manitoba native brought out the whole Geekie family to cameo in his post-game interview.

Wholesome memories.

Morgan Geekie did a family interview after his 2-goal @NHL debut 😇 pic.twitter.com/8G21LVna4i — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 8, 2020

Goal of the week

Fans saying nothing good came out of Toronto’s west coast road trip?

*Mitch Marner has entered the chat*

MY GOODNESS WHAT A GOAL 😱#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/2ftRL26nbq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 4, 2020

It’s even filthier in slow-mo. Is he worth the $10,893,000 per year after this one? You decide.

Just call him Mitts Marner now. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/76zHchCbi8 — NHL (@NHL) March 4, 2020

Miss of the week

Every team is required to host a Hockey Is For Everyone night, celebrating fans regardless of race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. The St. Louis Blues decided they will host their HIFE night on March 24 as an away game watch party, where fans have to purchase a ticket to attend.

Join us for the #HockeyIsForEveryone Celebration and Watch Party on March 24 at Enterprise Center! https://t.co/1wwJj9eWCU #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 2, 2020

Not only does this defeat the purpose of being inclusive to everyone, since it’s not being held like all other special events at a home game, this watch party gives people that feel uncomfortable by those who are being celebrated the option to simply not attend. One of the most important parts of these celebrations is to educate fans and to allow everyone to feel accepted and appreciated in the stadium.

The Blues’ reasoning?

“Due to unprecedented ticket demand and sales following last season’s success, we weren’t able to execute as many ticket promotions as we have in the past. However, instead of foregoing Hockey Is For Everyone completely, we wanted brainstorm ways to continue its application. That is where the idea of a watch party came in.”

What they didn’t mention in their PR release is that they still found time this season to host a 90’s night, Star Wars Night, Soccer Night, Love Your Melon Night, and three separate Scout Nights.

Hockey guy moment

If you’re not a fan of the gory, skip this section. ⬇️

Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after taking a skate to the face on this awkward and terrifying play.

Johnny Boychuk rushes off the ice after taking Artturi Lehkonen's skate to the face. Very scary. pic.twitter.com/NwpIQAzznP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 4, 2020

The average human eyelid is one millimetre thick and somehow Lehkonen's skate blade did not injure his eye area more than a predictably nasty scar. It’s literally a miracle.

Boychuk had a little bit of fun with his response to fans a day after the incident, joking that his facial recognition wasn’t working.

Prayers up for a healthy return.

Thank you to everyone for the positive messages and thoughts! I am extremely grateful. Please know they did not go unheard. Luckily for me the skate only cut my eyelid. Sorry for the late response...facial recognition wasn’t working... thank you again my friends. Johnny B — Johnny Boychuk (@joboych) March 4, 2020

Performance of the week

Where were you when Mika Zibanejad became the elite goalscorer of our generation?

The Swedish scoring machine made history by potting 5 goals, including the overtime winner, against the Washington Capitals.

DJ Zbad has been red hot, earning himself the NHL’s First Star of the Week after scoring seven goals in three games and helping the Rangers move within three points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Snub of the week

Millennials, John Tortorella is not in the mood for your mid-game selfies.

Especially during a regular-season contest with massive playoff implications. This fan was humiliated by the Jackets’ head coach as he laughs of her request.

Kudos to the fan at the end who pulls up Torts’ infamous hockeydb.com headshot and gets a chuckle.

John Tortorella: not a fan of selfies 😂 pic.twitter.com/RiBaI9x718 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 5, 2020

Feel good moment

Selena Urban, a 16-year-old kidney transplant patient and massive San Jose Sharks fan, had her Make-A-Wish dream come true this weekend and it was absolutely wonderful.

She had her first moment with the Sharks during practice, where they welcomed her onto the ice into their team photo. She hung out and watched from the bench, getting to chat with players and staff up close to the action.

Selena got a front-row seat for practice too...



...and then practice became "chat with Selena" 😂 @SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/bMfXow2bjr — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 6, 2020

After practice, the team had more surprises in store.

Her favourite player, Joe Thornton, shared that his game-day outfit would feature a custom pair of socks with Selena’s photo on them, and that he himself would chauffeur her to the game.

Pretty awesome stuff.

Best way to kick off Day 2 of Selena's wish?



How about Jumbo picking her up from her hotel 👏 @SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/l6LGHWUicm — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 7, 2020

Selena dropped the puck ahead of San Jose’s game against the Ottawa Senators, and was celebrated by everyone in attendance.

Selena dropped the puck before today’s game...



Andddd it was flawless! 👏👏👏@SharksCare | @SFWish pic.twitter.com/suv6t1hOsx — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 8, 2020

