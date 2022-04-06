  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Awful loss in Florida shouldn't distract from Leafs' body of work

Justin Cuthbert
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
    Toronto Maple Leafs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Toronto Maple Leafs were authoring the most positive spin.

Using four goals in eight minutes to take a 5-1 lead on the Florida Panthers less than 24 hours after salting away a comfortable and immensely impressive victory cross-state over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs were in position to pass their key late-season evaluations flawlessly, running the table in four games versus Atlantic Division powerhouses.

Two wins over Florida and convincing victories over both the Lightning and Boston Bruins over the span of 10 nights would serve as nothing less than a clear state of intent with less than a month to go before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Then things took a hard left turn.

Five consecutive goals from the Comeback Cats prior to Jonathan Huberdeau's overtime winner not only saw the Panthers strengthen their grip on the Atlantic Division crown, but forced the Leafs to reconvene with the demons they so often face in big moments.

It wasn't that they lost, it was how they lost. Failing so dramatically is apparently not something one can just remove from their make-up.

Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers right wing Claude Giroux (28) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates on the ice during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The Leafs jumped out to a big lead against the Panthers then squandered it in epic fashion. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

It is harsh, though, that the Leafs had to consider previous trauma while exiting Florida.

They not only took seven of a possible eight points at a critical point of the season versus the pool they will encounter in the playoffs, but were utterly dominant for meaningful stretches — including the first 30 minutes Tuesday. Had it been a competitive 3-2 overtime loss in the same situation — on the second half of a back-to-back versus the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference — and they just ran out of gas, the water-cooler conversations around the Leafs would have still been centred around the idea of believing it could be different.

There's reason that should still be the prevailing thought.

Not every collapse is the same. This wasn't Game 7 under the harshest of the lights. Reputations and decisions won't have hinged on the result of this game. In fact, it's as difficult a spot as the Leafs have on their schedule this season.

Had it gone down differently, many would ascribe it as a loss built into the schedule.

Florida is not only a team with the firepower to reverse a certain result, but the precedent to believe that it's legitimately within their abilities. It was the Panthers' 24th comeback win, so we know by now that a half tank isn't enough versus the Cats.

If the Leafs did indeed run into the sturdiest of walls, matters were made worse by the state of the team's goaltending. Toronto's starter, third-stringer Erik Kallgren, exiting after allowing an unconscionably bad goal was as powerful as any factor when promoting Florida's comeback.

Sure, blowing a 5-1 lead under any circumstances is unforgivable, and that's why it will be the key takeaway for most when evaluating this team and its future prospects. But there are explanations for what happened.

It's for that reason that the first three games of this Atlantic Division pre-postseason proving ground seem far more relevant and instructive when looking to the future.

And the Maple Leafs have provided so much to like. Sheldon Keefe's group is rounding into form impeccably well.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are fashioning two of the greatest individual seasons in the history of the franchise, and maybe the best ever from a tandem.

John Tavares and William Nylander are once again contributing offensively.

The collection of depth forwards has come together in a manner few could have imagined, seeing its tentacles stretch well beyond the relentlessly effective third line.

Mark Giordano and Ilya Lyubushkin have rounded out what was once an incomplete defensive corps, and provided the sort of flexibility required in the postseason with Jake Muzzin returning to the lineup.

Jack Campbell looks like he's recovered from his rib injury.

At every turn when assessing the Leafs roster, it seems they are more prepared for what's ahead. Capable contributors at virtually every position are sitting every night because the Leafs have managed to become as deep as they have ever been despite the financial constraints.

History did repeat itself in Florida, with the Maple Leafs suffering another embarrassing loss in a big moment.

But it should register for even those Leafs fans who swore they wouldn't get sucked in again that the three wins in sequences over the Panthers, Bruins, and Lightning should mean more than running out of steam in their third starter's worst appearance versus the most explosive team in hockey.

Achieving balance doesn't mean you can't be knocked off it temporarily.

Everything the Leafs have shown this season — and since finalizing their roster — suggests they can steady themselves again.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL tough guy Pat Maroon thinks 'game is going the wrong way'

    "I guess you can’t chirp each other on the bench now. I guess that is illegal."

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • 'Bridgerton' stars Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley helped choreograph their own sex scene for season 2, according to intimacy coordinator

    "Bridgerton" intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot said the lead actors were crucial to figuring out the second season's most intimate scene.

  • Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence On Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance

    Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday.

  • NHL playoff race a tale of two conferences in 2021-22

    Playoff races coming down to the final days and hours of an NHL season have largely been the norm in the league's salary cap era. There's usually edge-of-your-seat moments as the schedule churns towards Game 82 and a handful of teams on the playoff bubble desperately claw for every last point in pursuit of one of the final spots. It looks like that will once again be the case in the Western Conference. But the other side of the post-season bracket? That's been settled for quite some time. The Ea

  • Debbie Gibson soaks up the sun in a Victoria's Secret bikini: 'I made time for THIS!'

    Debbie Gibson is reminding her followers about the importance of prioritizing self-care. The singer, 51, was all smiles in a photo of herself basking in the sun on a San Pedro, Calif., beach with her toned abs on display. "In this midst of the mayhem this past week… I made time for THIS!" she captioned the post. Gibson also gave a shoutout to Victoria's Secret for her blue and pink-hued floral bikini.

  • Judge rules Deshaun Watson must answer about any sex history with other therapists

    Browns QB Deshaun Watson must answer whether he had sex with 18 additional therapists who came to his defense, according to ruling in court.

  • Netflix 'The Ultimatum' is the most chaotic, messy dating show we have to binge

    If you couldn’t keep your eyes off the chaos that is Love Is Blind, new Netflix reality dating show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is an even more bizarre mess, also hosted by Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Blue Jays' 14 biggest questions heading into the 2022 season

    The Blue Jays look like a contender but there are still a number of question marks heading into the 2022 campaign.

  • The Going For It rankings: Which MLB teams want to win most in 2022?

    A willingness to try can be a superpower in baseball.

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Panarin sets up 2, Kreider gets 47th as Rangers beat Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals for his 64th and 65th assists of the season and the New York Rangers posted a 3-1 victory over cross-river rival New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider scored his 47th goal of the season and Ryan Strome got one in his return from an injury, while Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves in winning his fifth straight start. New York improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Defenseman Justin Braun, acquired in a tra

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.