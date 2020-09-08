NHL awards tracker 2020: Full list of finalists, winners for Hart, Vezina, Norris and more

There won't be a glitzy Las Vegas awards show this year due to COVID-19 but that won't stop the best and the brightest stars of the NHL getting their hardware.

Beginning on Sunday, Sept. 6, the NHL will start handing out the 2019-20 awards, although we do know a few winners already as Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak co-won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy with 48 goals during the regular season.

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, who may add some more hardware over the next few weeks, won the Art Ross Trophy with an NHL-best 110 points and the Bruins goalie tandem of Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak snagged the 2020 William M. Jennings Trophy for the fewest goals scored against.

Sporting News has all the award winners below.

View photos matt-dumba-080120-getty-ftr More

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Awarded to the player who shows “leadership on and off the ice and who has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.” The trophy winner is selected by a committee of senior NHL executives that includes commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

Finalists: Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild), Henrik Lundqvist (New York Rangers), P.K. Subban (New Jersey Devils)

Winner: Matt Dumba

A co-founder of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Dumba has been vocal and involved in racial and social action initiatives. At the beginning of the postseason, he gave an impassioned speech at center ice prior to the Oilers and Blackhawks playing in a qualifying game. He's also spearheaded the Rebuild Minnesota initiative to assist Minneapolis businesses impacted by riots and protests in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. He's also donated to more than 60 families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia's wildfire relief and has played roles in ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students) and Hockey Fights Cancer.

"I don't want any of this to be swept under the rug," Dumba said on a call with reporters following the announcement. "This for me is not just a singular moment. It's all part of this journey that I'm committed to and I think I'm going to commit to this my whole life, so this is just the start."

The second consecutive Minnesota Wild to win the trophy, Dumba will receive a $25,000 donation from the NHL Foundation and will split it between ACES and the HDA. Lundqvist and Subban will each receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.

View photos bobby-ryan-ottawa-senators-022720-getty-ftr.jpeg More

Story continues