NHL awards: Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar named 2021-22 Norris Trophy winner

Cale Makar is your Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenseman in 2021-22, beating out Roman Josi and Victor Hedman for the award. (Getty Images)

Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar has been named the 2021-22 Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's top defenseman, beating out Roman Josi and Victor Hedman for the award.

Makar, who established himself as one of the most dynamic, skilled players in the world this past season, led all NHL blueliners with 28 goals and finished second to Josi with 86 points. He finished No. 2 among blueliners in even-strength points (52), second in plus-minus (plus-48), third in power-play points (34), tied for first in game-winning goals (six) and second in shots on goal with 240 while averaging 25:40 of ice time per night on the Avalanche back-end.

Josi finished second among d-men in goals (23) and led all NHL blueliners in scoring with 96 points, becoming the first defenseman to tally at least 90 points in a season since Ray Bourque recorded 91 with the Bruins during the 1993-94 campaign. Josi ranked first among defensemen in 2021-22 in power-play goals (11) and shots on goal (281) while suiting up in 80 games for the Predators.

Nashville's captain set the Predators' single-season points record while potting at least one point in 54 games in 2021-22, including 12 games with at least three points, according to NHL.com stats.

Hedman, who finished third among all NHL d-men this season in points (85) and goals (20) while ranking second in assists (65), played in all 82 games for the two-time defending champion Lightning this season. He led all NHL defensemen with 38 power-play points and tied for first in game-winning goals with six.

Hedman's 25:05 TOI per game was good for 11th in the NHL, and he finished second on the Lightning in scoring behind only Steven Stamkos. Hedman, who helped lead the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Lightning to the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons, won the award in 2017-18 and finished third each of the past three campaigns.

