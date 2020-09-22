NHL Awards 2020: SN's Jackie Spiegel explains her ballot

While there was a little less glitz and fanfare this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, awards for the 2019-20 NHL regular season were still handed out.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association voted on six awards: the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, Frank J. Selke Trophy, Lady Byng Memorial, Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and James Norris Memorial Trophy and submitted names for the NHL's All-Star and All-Rookie Teams.

As a rookie member of the PHWA, it was an absolute honor to be among the 170 members selected to vote for the 2020 awards. It was not something I took lightly and, after poring over data from sites such as Natural Stat Trick and NHL.com, reading articles from my fellow scribes and speaking with a few of my most trusted colleagues for hours on the phone, I devised my list.

Below is the 2019-20 NHL Awards Ballot I submitted followed by an explanation.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Awarded to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

BALLOT 1. Stephen Johns (Dallas Stars) 2. Bobby Ryan (Ottawa Senators) 3. Jacob Markstrom (Vancouver Canucks)

Finalists: Stephen Johns (Dallas Stars), Oskar Lindblom (Philadelphia Flyers), Bobby Ryan (Ottawa Senators)

Winner: Bobby Ryan

My take: When the voting was submitted in June, no one knew Oskar Lindblom would participate in training camp, let alone suit up for a playoff game. The award is given for the regular season and, when we voted, Linblom had not returned yet. But I was already inking him in for 2020-21.

The Stars' Stephen Johns earned my No. 1 spot because post-concussion syndrome can be crushing, debilitating and life-altering, not only physically, but also mentally. The road back to the game was long and arduous, as detailed by The Athletics Sean Shapiro. When Johns did return after 22 months away, it was moving, inspiring and encouraging for others who have been impacted by PCS.

Frank J. Selke Trophy

Given to the NHL's best defensive forward.

BALLOT 1. Sean Couturier (Philadelphia Flyers) 2. Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins) 3. Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) 4. Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues) 5. Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)

Finalists: Patrice Bergeron (Boston Bruins), Sean Couturier (Philadelphia Flyers), Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues)

Winner: Sean Couturier

My take: Couturier was far and away the best 200-foot player during the 2019-20 season. He finished with 22 goals, 37 assists and an NHL-best 59.6 percent efficiency in the faceoff dot in 69 games. In the defensive zone, he won 59.5 percent of draws along with 59.1 percent in the offensive zone and 60.4 percent in the neutral zone — which, by the way, made him the only NHL player to top 58 percent in all three zones.

A finalist two years ago, Couturier also led Philadelphia in Corsi For percentage (56.25) and Shots For percentage (55.30) and was third in Scoring Chances For percentage (54.43) at 5v5, per Natural Stat Trick, in 2019-20. Couturier logged a ton of ice time (19:50, most among Flyers forwards), including key time while shorthanded. He often faced the opposition's best line.

The one thing I'd probably tweak if I had the chance for a do-over would be to give Mark Stone a vote.

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Awarded to the player who combines sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct with a high level of play, as voted on by the PHWA.

BALLOT 1. Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes) 2. Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) 3. Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers) 4. Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues) 5. Ryan Suter (Minnesota Wild)

Finalists: Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Ryan O’Reilly (St. Louis Blues)

Winner: Nathan MacKinnon

My take: While I don't necessarily agree with the fact that writers vote on this award — it should be the referees or players — the award generally goes to a player with the most points and the fewest penalty minutes. Slavin sat atop my ballot because he only had 10 penalty minutes — four minutes were for shooting the puck over the glass — despite playing a Hurricanes-most 23:24 TOI/GP and usually against the top players in the league. MacKinnon (93 points, 12 PIM), Zibanejad (75 points, 14 PIM), O'Reilly (61 points, 10 PIM) and Suter (48 points, 12 PIM) all played at a high level with low penalty minutes. And yes, I left Auston Matthews off the ballot due to his off-ice actions.

Calder Memorial Trophy

Awarded to the NHL's best rookie.

BALLOT 1. Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) 2. Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) 3. Adam Fox (New York Rangers) 4. Dominik Kubalik (Chicago Blackhawks) 5. Mackenzie Blackwood (New Jersey Devils)

Finalists: Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks), Dominik Kubalik (Chicago Blackhawks), Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

