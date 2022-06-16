  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Avalanche's speed advantage could dictate rest of Stanley Cup Final

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Victor Hedman
    Victor Hedman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nathan MacKinnon
    Nathan MacKinnon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Billed as a dream Stanley Cup Final between the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and Western Conference juggernaut Colorado Avalanche, the opening game of the series exceeded expectations, with Andre Burakovsky’s overtime winner giving the challengers an early lead over the incumbent holders.

History will remember this game as a hotly contested affair but it’s already evident that the Avalanche’s speed advantage, and how the Lightning respond on the counterattack in turn, will dictate the outcome of the series.

Colorado’s blistering tempo is its defining characteristic and it was a point of emphasis for Tampa Bay’s head coach Jon Cooper, who noted that his opponent is the fastest team in the league, playing with extreme pace. They are the most fun team in the NHL to watch and they’re often associated with their hyper-speed gear on highlight-reel plays from Nathan MacKinnon or Cale Makar.

The Avalanche overwhelmed the Lightning with speed in Game 1. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
The Avalanche overwhelmed the Lightning with speed in Game 1. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

It went beyond the spectacular plays on Wednesday night: the Avalanche did all the small things right, they forced the Lightning into several turnovers (17-4 differential), outshot the champs 38-23, and their superior pace paid off in both facets of the game.

You could attribute three of the Avalanche’s four goals directly to their pace advantage. Colorado took control during the opening stages of the game, swooping in on the forecheck and forcing rushed exits. Bowen Byram has arrived ahead of schedule this postseason and the 21-year-old has emerged as a bonafide shutdown defender with top-pair offensive chops, too. Byram entered the rush, dished the puck off to Mikko Rantanen and alertly continued to drive towards the net, occupying Ryan McDonagh’s attention. There was a clear shooting lane for Rantanen as Tampa Bay’s defensive stalwart Anthony Cirelli got caught puck-watching and the puck squirted through Vasilevskiy’s pads, where Gabriel Landeskog beat Erik Cernak for the tap-in.

Colorado’s speed forced Tampa Bay into some untimely turnovers, with its second goal as a prime example. Valeri Nichushkin — who was an overall menace in Game 1 — led the forecheck by applying pressure against Zach Bogosian. Bogosian tapped the puck back to Victor Hedman, but with Landeskog bearing down, Hedman wired a pass up to Nick Paul, who couldn't handle the puck as Makar converged.

MacKinnon tracked back for the pinching Makar, found the loose puck and fired it over to Nichushkin, who was waiting in the slot unguarded. Vasilevskiy was beat through the wickets, a save he ordinarily makes, but you can’t fault him when the Avalanche forced a turnover and got a clean shot in a prime scoring location.

Nichushkin, MacKinnon and Landeskog out-chanced their opponents 19-3 at 5-on-5, outshot the Lightning 6-1, and controlled 93.89 percent of the expected goals, per Natural Stat Trick. This line may be impossible to suppress, especially if the Lightning are making mistakes in their own zone.

Burakovsky’s overtime winner was also a byproduct of the Avalanche’s speed melting the Lightning’s composure. Mikhail Sergachev, who is playing his best hockey of the postseason, lobbed a bouncing puck through center ice and it was picked off by J.T. Compher. Compher’s initial shot was gamely blocked by Hedman, but there was no one to pick up the trailers. The puck ricocheted to Nichushkin, who fired it over to Burakovsky for the game-winner, with Cernak and Nikita Kucherov barely in the frame.

Tampa Bay overcame its internal heartbreak after a crushing first-round loss in 2019, and has been noted for its calm disposition befitting of a champion throughout the postseason. At least for one night, the Avalanche rattled the Lightning, and separated them from their defining qualities.

During the 2022 postseason, and for stretches of the regular season, the Lightning adapted a counter attacking style against teams with superior possession and shot-creation numbers. It worked against the Maple Leafs and couldn’t have gone any better against the Panthers. Tampa Bay can adapt to any style of play theoretically and it probably knows it has to win the series on the strength of its goaltending, power play, and counter attacking abilities.

Alex Killorn tried to spring Brandon Hagel on a breakaway three minutes into the first period, but the puck was batted away. It was a sound strategy as it led to Tampa Bay’s first two goals — the other one coming on a Sergachev point shot that Darcy Kuemper should’ve stopped.

Paul temporarily stopped the Avalanche onslaught as a result of some opportunism. Logan O’Connor lost a puck battle against Hedman, who fired the puck up the ice immediately. It caught Byram and Erik Johnson completely flat-footed as Paul raced past the Lightning duo, then tucked the puck past Kuemper. It went against the run of the play, but perhaps provided a template for the Lightning’s offense moving forward.

McDonagh blocked a shot and immediately hit Kucherov with an outlet pass, operating a two-man weave with Ondrej Palat. Colorado’s forwards were late to track back in a 2-on-2 scenario and Kucherov made an incredible move on Devon Toews before finding a crashing Palat for Tampa's second goal.

It’s not an entirely hopeless proposition for the Lightning, going against a team that has the supreme pace and shot-creation advantage, but it will need some more spectacular individual efforts on the rush to keep the series close, if Game 1 portends future outcomes.

Tampa Bay is used to having a larger margin of error to operate with, in large part due to the heroics of all-world goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. Vasilevskiy exists in a different tier than players at his position, and he may be the most clutch player in all of North American men’s sports. And no offense intended to the 2020 Stars or the 2021 Canadiens, but the 2022 Avalanche are far and away the most talented team the Lightning have faced during their dynastic run.

It became readily apparent on Wednesday night that Vasilevskiy needs to be close to flawless for the Lightning to offset the Avalanche’s superior pace and the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner had an off night relative to his standards.

Speed kills, and the Avalanche have a habit of making their opponents look like they’re skating in quicksand. Jared Bednar and Cooper will make their respective adjustments, but it appears that the Avalanche’s speed advantage, combined with how well the Lightning’s counterattack and goaltending hold up, will dictate how the rest of this dream Final ought to play out.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barclays and Standard Chartered shareholder meetings disrupted by protests

    Barclays chairman Nigel Higgins was repeatedly interrupted by climate change activists in the audience.

  • West Sacramento police arrest driver after pursuit ensues following suspected sideshow

    A West Sacramento police officer patrolling the area of 3rd and F Street noticed smoke consistent with sideshow activity in a nearby parking lot.

  • Lightning unfazed trailing Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    DENVER (AP) — Minutes after losing Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in overtime, Patrick Maroon scoffed at the idea that it was some sort of gut punch to the Tampa Bay Lightning. “Two really good teams going at it,” he said. “That’s Game 1. We just got to refocus and be ready for Game 2.” Few teams in recent NHL history are better at doing that, which is why the Lightning are unfazed about trailing the Colorado Avalanche. The two-time defending champions have won 11 consecutive series since their

  • Rory McIlroy says players that made the jump to LIV Golf took the 'easy way out'

    Rory McIlroy has been the PGA Tour's greatest defender in its challenge by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

  • Raptors' best second-round draft picks in franchise history

    It's tough to find impact talent in the second round of the draft, but the Raptors have had some success.

  • U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy once again leaps out to early lead in a major

    Rory McIlroy starts hot at a major. Can he keep it up?

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California

    SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge in a federal court case in Southern California accusing him of cheating his clients out of millions of dollars. Avenatti made the plea during a court hearing in Santa Ana. Prosecutors said the plea subjects Avenatti to as much as 83 years in prison The 51-year-old lawyer who is representing himself in the California case said earlier this week that although

  • U.S. envoy to China expects 'zero COVID' policy to persist into 2023

    The United States' ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said on Thursday he expects Beijing's "zero COVID" policy to persist into early 2023, and that U.S. businesses were reluctant to invest in the country until restrictions ease. The re-emergence of infections in China's capital Beijing has raised new concerns about the outlook for the world's second largest economy, which had recently emerged from a long lockdown that shook global supply chains in its most populous city and commercial hub, Shanghai. "I think we're going to have to live with this for a long time," Burns told an online Brookings Institution event.

  • In call with Twitter staff, Elon Musk muses on space aliens, company's future

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday, expressing his view that Twitter would need to cut its headcount, but offering few other new details about his $44 billion planned takeover of the social media company. Musk appeared via video call 10 minutes late to what turned out to be a freewheeling question and answer session moderated by a Twitter executive, in which Musk mused about the existence of aliens and other space civilizations and his view that Twitter should help "civilization and consciousness." The Tesla chief executive, who is also CEO of rocket company SpaceX, told Twitter staff he wants to raise the service's user numbers from 229 million to at least 1 billion people and said advertising would remain important for the company, despite previously saying he believes Twitter should not serve ads, according to audio of the meeting heard by Reuters.

  • Everything We Know About Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe Movie Starring Ana de Armas

    It’s based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick signs new 5-year deal with Steelers, becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history

    Fitzpatrick, 25, had his first year with over 100 total tackles in 2021, amassing 124 — 45 more than his 2020 total.

  • Rangers, Leafs & Oilers can take advantage of weakened field next season

    Colorado and Tampa are going nowhere but some of this year's Stanley Cup contenders will bleed talent in the offseason, creating an opportunity for teams like New York, Toronto and maybe Edmonton to be more successful.&nbsp;

  • 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible Begs To Be Driven

    This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the