NHL denies asking Brad Marchand to stop licking other players

Bruins star Brad Marchand denied reports that surfaced Thursday that the NHL had called the team asking the veteran to stop licking other players, and now the NHL is confirming his claims.

This is false — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) April 27, 2018

“No, we did not contact the Bruins or Brad Marchand regarding this incident,” Bill Daly, NHL Deputy Commissioner, told USA Today on Friday. "It’s just not true.”

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman originally reported, "After Game 1 of the Toronto/Boston series, the Bruins got a, 'We'd prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people' phone call from the NHL."

Marchand appeared to lick Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov during Game 1 of Boston's Stanley Cup playoffs series against Toronto.

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Maple Leaf? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/UFO1UFVO7Y — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 13, 2018

After the incident, one reporter posed the disturbing question, "What is it about Komarov that makes you want to cuddle with him?"

"He keeps trying to get close to me," Marchand replied. "So I don’t know if he has a thing for me or what. But he’s cute."

The Bruins will face the Lightning in the second round of the postseason, with Game 1 slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET in Tampa Bay.