Lundqvist likely to headline 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class, but who else gets in?

The Hall of Fame will induct a new class on Wednesday, and there's plenty of worthy candidates to choose from.

As it stands there are 294 players, 113 builders, and 16 officials in the Hockey Hall of Fame and that group stands to grow on Wednesday.

Each of the last four Hall of Fame classes have included exactly six members, so it's fair to expect something similar for the 2023 group. The rules stipulate that there can be as many as four male players, two female players, two builders (or one builder and one official) in a given year, so eight inductees is the ceiling.

Whatever the exactly number ends up being, the 18-member selection committee has some excellent options to choose from.

They will announce their choices on Wednesday, and below you'll find a rundown of their top options.

Notable first-year eligible players

G Henrik Lundqvist

Lundqvist held down the New York Rangers' crease between 2005-06 and 2019-20 — and he finds himself high on a number of all-time leaderboards for goaltenders. Only five goalies accumulated more wins than him (473) and he finished top-5 in Vezina Trophy voting seven times, with a win in 2011-12.

Why he might get in: The Swedish netminder is a pretty sure bet to earn his place in the Hall of Fame. He's got longevity on his side as well as a consistently high quality of play. His GSAA ranks 15th all-time, and his playoff save percentage (.921) was superior to his regular-season work (.918)

Why he might not: If you're looking to nitpick you can point of Lundqvist's lack of Stanley Cup rings, but he did his part to drive a few deep Rangers runs. New York's failure to win a Cup in the Lundqvist era was not a failure on his part.

G Corey Crawford

Crawford helped deliver two Stanley Cup championships to the Chicago Blackhawks, and produced a career save percentage (.918) that matches Lundqvist's. He led the NHL in shutouts in 2015-16, and spearheaded two William M. Jennings Trophy wins for his squad.

Why he might get in: Crawford's playoff work was excellent, and his 2012-13 run (.932 SV%) was special. Between 2010-11 and 2016-17 he was one of the NHL's top goalies, ranking fourth in wins (180).

Why he might not: Without his Stanley Cup's Crawford wouldn't really warrant a discussion. He didn't break through as a starter until he was 26 and he was done at 35. Even during his prime he was rarely thought of as one of the NHL's top goalies, earning just one top-5 Vezina Trophy voting finish in his career.

F Justin Williams

Williams had a long, productive, career that was highlighted by three Stanley Cup wins. He played for 19 seasons, with 797 points to show for his efforts. His teams were famously 8-1 in Game 7 playoff games he played in, and he produced eight game-winning goals in the postseason.

Why he might get in: Being known as 'Mr. Game 7' is a pretty strong indicator that you played a significant role in hockey history, and having a Conn Smythe Trophy on your shelf also helps.

Why he might not: For most of his career Williams was more of a consistent second-line producer than a star. He deserves credit for his clutch performances, but he simply didn't put together a Hall of Fame resume.

Other notable candidates

G Curtis Joseph

Joseph ranks seventh all-time in both games played (943) and wins (453) among goaltenders. He never won a Stanley Cup but his save percentage was significantly better in the playoffs (.917) than the regular season (.906) — and he produced plenty of notable postseason performances.

Why he might get in: Joseph's case is based off longevity and consistency, but he also had a noteworthy peak. He finished in the top-five in Vezina Trophy voting five times in an eight-season span between 1992-93 and 1999-20. He also ranks 22nd all-time in GSAA, and that number would be much higher if he didn't have a brutal three-year stretch to end his career (-37.1 GSAA).

Why he might not: The fact of the matter is that Joseph never led his team to a Stanley Cup victory or won a Vezina. More often than not he was one of the best goaltenders in the league, but he was seldom in the top two or three.

F Meghan Duggan

Duggan's resume includes a remarkable amount of team success as she captained a USA team that won an Olympic goal (2018) and two silvers (2014, 2018). She also won seven IIHF Women's World Championships, including three as captain. She played on multiple Clarkson Cup winning clubs in her pro career, and earned three Division 1 NCAA championships.

Why she might get in: The Hall of Fame likes to reward winners and there's absolutely no doubt that Duggan is not only a winner, but a leader as well. Everywhere she's gone, Duggan has participated in and driven success at a high level.

Why she might not: Because there are a limit of two female players inducted per year, and the Hall of Fame hasn't inducted more than one in a class since 2010 it's always a tough road for any individual players. You could nitpick Duggan's Olympic individual Olympic record (8 points in 15 games) and some other candidates have a beefier pro resume, but the induction limits are the biggest obstacle here.

F Alexander Mogilny

Mogilny played just 990 regular-season NHL games, but he made an impact with 1032 points. He also won a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils (2000-01), and authored one of the most remarkable scoring seasons in NHL history with 76 goals in 1992-93.

Why he might get in: There are players with higher point totals on the outside looking in, but Mogilny's peak was remarkable and his game was adaptable. After starting his career as a scorer he became a prolific playmaker — and even earned down-ballot Selke Trophy votes in 2000-01. If you saw Mogilny play, there's a good chance you want to see the ingenious winger in the Hall.

Why he might not: By raw offensive production alone there are better cases for guys like Pierre Turgeon or Bernie Nicholls, and despite winning a Cup, Mogilny's playoff stats (0.69 points/game) don't jump off the page.

F Jennifer Botterill

Botterill was a fixture on the Canadian National Women's Team for 14 years and won three Olympic gold medals and a silver plus five IIHF Women's World Championship. She was the MVP of two of those World Championships and her collegiate career at Harvard (340 points in 113 games) was unbelievable.

Why she might get in: Botterill has a compelling combination of team success, individual awards, and statistical achievements. It would be hard to ask for much more in a Hall of Fame candidate.

Why she might not: Like Duggan, Botterill deals with the same induction limits but there are very few holes on her resume. For the Canadian, getting the call is probably a matter of time.

F Henrik Zetterberg

Zetterberg was a key player on some incredible Detroit Red Wings squads and won two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy with the team. He also won Olympic gold and an IIHF World Championship with Sweden in 2006. He racked up 960 points in his NHL career and had a stellar defensive reputation, earning Selke Trophy votes in 10 different seasons.

Why he might get in: Zetterberg contribute to winning in the NHL and on the international stage, playing a complete game that could not be adequately valued by his point totals alone.

Why he might not: Having less than 1,000 points hurts the Swede a little bit, as does the fact that he topped 20 goals just seven times in his career, and couldn't eclipse that mark once in his final six years. If voters fixate on the offensive numbers, there are better candidates.

D Sergei Gonchar

Gonchar was one of the best offensive defenceman of his generation, producing 811 points in his 20-year career. He won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008-09 and finished top-10 in Norris Trophy voting seven times.

Why he might get in: Between Gonchar's first full year in the NHL (1995-96) and his age-35 season (2009-10) only Nicklas Lidstrom produced more points from the blueline than the Russian (677). During that time, he ranked seventh among all players in power-play points (363) and help quarterback elite PP units wherever he went.

Why he might not: Gonchar never had an elite defensive reputation, and although he was a stellar point producer he ranks 17th-all time among point producing blueliners. That's strong, but not enough to guarantee a Hall of Fame induction if its his primary selling point.