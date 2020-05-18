NHC says Storm Arthur forecast to move away from U.S. east coast

(Reuters) - The center of tropical storm Arthur is forecast to continue to move away from the east coast of the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Arthur, the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is located about 110 miles (175 kilometers) north-east of Cape Hatteras North Carolina with maximum winds of 50 miles per hour (85 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"While some strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, Arthur is likely to lose its tropical characteristics late by tonight or Tuesday," NHC added.





(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)