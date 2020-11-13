Eguana Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to $1.5 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter pursuant to which Eguana has appointed Stifel GMP and Fort Capital Securities Ltd. (together, the "Agents") to, on a reasonable commercial efforts basis, sell by way of private placement, up to 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares") at an issue price of $0.15 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million (the "Offering"). The proceeds of the Offering will be used to expedite the development and launch of a higher power cobalt free lithium iron phosphate product and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, which is expected to close on or about November 17th (the "Closing Date"), the Agents will be paid a cash commission equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Agents will also receive broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant" and collectively, the "Broker Warrants") equal to 7.5% of the total number of Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period or four months plus one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to: the expected closing of the Offering; the planned use of the proceeds of the Offering; whether the TSXV will approve the Offering and the issuance of the Common Shares and the Broker Warrants; and the issuance of Common Shares and Broker Warrants. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information.

