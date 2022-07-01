Ngoma scores in 89th, Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Serge Ngoma scored in the 89th minute to help the New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ngoma's goal came six minutes after teammate Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick to tie it.

Josef Martinez gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

Carlos Miguel saved two shots for the Red Bulls (8-5-5). Rocco Rios Novo saved one shot for United (5-7-4).

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with the Red Bulls visiting Sporting Kansas City while United visits New York City FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

