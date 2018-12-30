N'Golo Kante keeps Chelsea's title hopes alive

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante celebrates scoring the first goal of the game with Ross Barkley

N’Golo Kante’s third goal of the season was enough to see Chelsea maintain their slim title challenge with a comfortable 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

In truth, Chelsea made heavy weather of things, especially in the first half, creating few clear-cut chances, but N’Golo Kante’s strike, six minutes after the break, gave them the breathing room they needed.

Chelsea, who came into this having won six of the last nine meetings at Selhurst Park, were in the ascendancy early, enjoying plenty of possession, with Palace happy to sit back and soak up the pressure.

Though Palace were content to pack the midfield with five men, Jorginho dictated the tempo in the middle of the park for Chelsea, without the visitors hurting Palace when they got into advanced areas.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is challenged by Crystal Palace’s James Tomkins (left)

Marcos Alonso was the first to be booked by referee Craig Pawson. Upset at not winning a throw, from a poor David Luiz pass, which bounced over his head and out of play, the Chelsea left-back pertinently punched the ball away. Pawson flashed the card for time-wasting, and while that occurred in the 10th minute, the rules were applied to letter of the law.

Chelsea’s first real opportunity came three minutes later when Willian’s curling free kick found Antonio Rudiger, who had got free in the box, but saw a tame header easily collected by Vicente Guaita.

N’Golo Kante may not be known for his goal-scoring ability but Maurizio Sarri evidently has plenty of faith in the France international and has played him in a more advanced role in recent weeks. He had Chelsea’s first real chance after his international teammate Olivier Giroud picked him out with a pass after 18 minutes, and Kante fizzed a shot that skimmed wide of the Palace goal from 22 yards.

Chelsea were frustrated with Palace’s tight defending and the Blues were limited to set pieces and long-range efforts, but they hit the woodwork twice in the space of a few seconds.

Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (left) is challenged by Antonio Rudiger

In the 34th minute, Eden Hazard went down very easily and won a free-kick, which looked a little soft. Willian stepped up and from 25 yards, curled a delightful effort over the wall, which kissed the post, but Pawson incorrectly awarded a corner, believing that Guaita got a touch. While the ball was cleared from the resulting corner kick, Willian fired a long-range drive, which was tipped around the post by the Palace keeper.

From the resulting corner, Ross Barkley’s unorthodox overhead kick flashed against the upper part of Guaita’s post and went behind for a goal kick, to ironic jeers from the home side’s fans.

In truth, Chelsea looked lethargic in the first period and struggled to get behind Palace, although it was the hosts who welcomed the half-time whistle.

Having scored just five times at home this season, it was important that Palace got the first goal, but they fell behind on 51 minutes. David Luiz, who has been a model of consistency this season, finally picked the lock with a brilliant pass over the top of the Palace back line. Kante, who drifted in from the right wing, chested the pin-point pass down and while he still had a lot to do, hooked his low, left-footed shot into the corner of the net.

Crystal Palace’s James McArthur (left) and Luka Milivojevic appeal to referee Craig Pawson after he incorrectly gave a first-half corner

Willian and Barkley both went close to making it 2-0 with 22 minutes remaining. Guaita pushed Willian’s shot away and the ball broke into the path of Barkley, whose curling effort was deflected wide for a corner.

Giroud twice had the ball in the net with stunning finishes, yet both efforts were ruled offside. However, the second one in the 78th minute, was a very marginal decision and he injured himself in the process, twisting his ankle. Giroud was immediately replaced by Alvaro Morata, with his injury possibly being one that may take a few weeks to heal.

Palace barely entered the Chelsea half in the second period. They had a couple of half-chances late on, with Wilfried Zaha and Connor Wickham both blazing over, but in truth they did not deserve anything from the game.

If Chelsea were guilty of anything, it was their failure to close a forgettable contest and they gave away a couple of needless free-kicks in the dying embers. Yet Palace were unable to use their physical advantage from the resulting set-pieces.

With five goals from 10 Premier League games at home, it is a little surprising that the Eagles are still five points in front of third-from-bottom Fulham. However, their impotency up front must be giving manager Roy Hodgson a few sleepless nights.

Chelsea saw the game out without any real difficulty and were better value than the final score suggested. The win puts Sarri’s side just two points behind Tottenham, who slipped up at home to Wolves on Saturday. While still fourth and 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, the Blues are five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal and in good shape for a Champions League spot at least.

What does it mean? Leicester was just a blip

Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Leicester City left Blues fans concerned about inconsistency under Maurizio Sarri, but this was a consummate away performance from a side with a strong game-plan and plenty of confidence.

Kante has it all

Not content with being the driving force in the engine room of Chelsea’s midfield, Kante is making a habit of spotting gaps in opposition defences and proved he is adapting to his more advanced role this season with a worthy match-winning goal.

What’s next?

The Blues will hope to make amends for their home defeat to Leicester when they entertain Southampton on Wednesday, while Palace seek to resume their mid-December form at Wolves.



