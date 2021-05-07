NGEx Minerals Reports Q1 2021 Results

·9 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. View PDF version

Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK

NGEx Minerals continues to focus on its project generation and business development activities for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This initiative was launched in early 2020, and since its commencement, the Company has reviewed a wide variety of potential acquisition targets across various commodities and jurisdictions. The ultimate goal is to acquire interests in quality projects, to which the Company can apply its proven skillset for exploration success.

Wojtek Wodzicki, President & CEO, remarked, "We continue to be excited by the quality of the projects in our assessment pipeline. Perhaps most encouraging is that we see many opportunities where we could add value by applying our strengths as experienced explorers, with a proven track record of success. As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up worldwide, and travel restrictions are eased, we should be able to conduct site visits again in the near term to advance our business development efforts."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)




Three months ended




March 31





2021

2020

Exploration and project investigation




402

1,867

General and administration ("G&A")




431

405

Net loss




793

2,070

Basic and diluted loss per share




0.01

0.02

The financial information in this table was selected from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.NGExminerals.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)


March 31,

December 31,



2021


2020

Cash


448


899

Working capital (deficit)


(528)


550

Mineral properties


4,121


4,106

Total assets


5,539


5,378

The financial information in this table was selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.NGExminerals.com.

The Company incurred a net loss of $0.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021, comprised primarily of $0.4 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $0.4 million in G&A costs. For the comparative 2020 quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $2.1 million, consisting mainly of $1.9 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $0.4 million in G&A costs.

The lower net loss in the current period is generally the result of the decrease in exploration and project investigation costs due to the cessation of field activity since April 2020 in response to COVID-19. By comparison, the Company completed its initial field program at Valle Ancho during the first quarter of 2020.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at March 31, 2021, the Company had cash of $0.4 million and a working capital deficit of $0.5 million, compared to cash of $0.9 million and net working capital of $0.5 million as at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the Company's cash and net working capital is due primarily to funds used in operations, including mineral property and surface access rights payments, and for general corporate purposes, which has been partially offset by amounts drawn against US$3.0 million credit facility, as described below.

On February 19, 2021, the Company obtained an unsecured US$3.0 million credit facility (the "2021 Facility") from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l. ("Zebra") and Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito") to provide financial flexibility to fund ongoing exploration and for general corporate purposes. Zebra and Lorito are companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and report their security holdings in the Company as a joint actor, as the term is defined by Canadian securities regulations.

The Company plans to use the majority of its cash and the funds available from the 2021 Facility towards maintenance of its key exploration projects in South America, progressing its business development efforts, and general corporate activities.

ABOUT NGEX MINERALS

NGEx Minerals is a Lundin Group copper and gold exploration company based in Canada with projects in Chile and Argentina. NGEx Minerals holds the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Chile's Region III, as well as other early-stage projects located in Argentina. NGEx Minerals is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with its joint exploration partner in Chile, Nippon Caserones Resources Co., Ltd (formerly, Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd.). NGEx Minerals is actively seeking to add to its portfolio of projects as part of its overall growth strategy. The Company is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NGEX".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

QP AND TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, B.Sc., P.Eng., who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company.

On behalf of NGEx Minerals,

Wojtek Wodzicki,
President and CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume, any obligation, to update this forward-looking information. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's ability to respond to or navigate, and/or methods by which it responds to or navigates, the COVID-19 pandemic; the expected timing, nature or results of the Company's recent business development initiatives; the materialization of opportunities for the Company to make acquisition of strategic assets; the ability of the Company to secure additional financing and/or the quantum and terms thereof; exploration and development plans and expenditures; the timing and nature of work undertaken to advance the Los Helados Project; the success of future exploration activities; potential for the discovery of new mineral deposits; ability to build shareholder value; expectations with regard to adding to Mineral Resources through exploration; ability to execute the planned work programs; estimation of commodity prices, Mineral Resources, estimations of costs, and permitting time lines; ability to obtain surface rights and property interests; currency exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation of mining activities; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. In addition, these statements involve assumptions made including that the current price of and demand for commodities will be sustained or will improve, the supply of commodities will remain stable, that the general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms and that the Company will not experience any material labour dispute, accident, or failure of plant or equipment. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers

Information concerning the mineral properties of the Company contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ in material respects from the requirements of securities laws of the United States applicable to U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

NGEx Minerals Reports Q1 2021 Results (CNW Group/NGEx Minerals Ltd.)
NGEx Minerals Reports Q1 2021 Results (CNW Group/NGEx Minerals Ltd.)

SOURCE NGEx Minerals Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/07/c1484.html

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • The 14 best moments from a nightmarish Raptors season

    Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.

  • Aussie basketball star threatens Olympic boycott over 'whitewashed' photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • Ryan Benoit pulled from UFC Fight Night for not making weight, sent to hospital

    Ryan Benoit was sent to the hospital after trying failing to make weight.

  • Canada's Einarson improves playoff chances at world curling championship

    Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning to improve her chances of reaching the weekend playoffs at the world women's curling championship.

  • McDavid could join exclusive club with unanimous MVP

    If Connor McDavid wins every vote for the Hart Trophy, he'll join Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky as the only unanimously voted MVPs in big-four sports history.

  • Connor Bedard ties Connor McDavid's record, leads Canada to gold at world U18s

    The world under-18 final provided us all with a glimpse into hockey's very bright future. Get to know Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov, quickly.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • James Dolan is bringing his chaos to the NHL

    It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.

  • George Parros and the NHL got exactly what they wanted

    Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • 9 Super League clubs accept UEFA fines, 3 rebels face bans

    Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars. The remaining trio of rebels are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA on Friday called “reintegration measures,” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition. The Super League project imploded three weeks ago after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours after a backlash from the fans and British government. The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe. It wasn't specified if that would be this or a future season. Teams from England and Spain reaching the final can earn more than 100 million pounds ($122 million), meaning 5 million euros would be sacrificed. The nine clubs will also make a combined payment of 15 million euros for what UEFA called a “gesture of goodwill” to benefit children, youth and grassroots football. In a move to prevent them deploying the Super League threat again, the clubs have also agreed to be fined 100 million euros if they seek again to play in an unauthorized competition or 50 million euros if they breach any other commitments to UEFA as part of the settlement. “The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by UEFA,” said Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president. "They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK. These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football. "The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League,’ and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently.” Ceferin previously told The Associated Press that the clubs not disavowing the Super League could be banned from UEFA's competitions. “UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called Super League," UEFA said on Friday. “The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies.” The 12 clubs were dubbed the “dirty dozen” by Ceferin in a heated period when he fought to prevent the clubs launching a competition that would lock in 15 places for teams for more than two decades, rather than having to qualify through annual domestic league placings as is required for the Champions League. The nine clubs to sign up to UEFA's “club commitment declaration” will rejoin the European Club Association, which they quit on May 18 when the Super League was announced, and they will terminate their legal involvement with the company. The English clubs could yet face separate sanctions from the Premier League and Football Association which is investigating their attempt to split from the established structure. UEFA indicated a desire for the agreement to settle with UEFA to serve as mitigation when domestic punishments are assessed. UEFA said at the request of clubs it “will ask and support that due consideration be given by their respective national associations and national leagues to the spirit, content and purpose of the commitments given by the clubs to UEFA.” English clubs are trying to regain the trust of fans after infuriating them by trying to join the Super League without consulting them. After protests at Old Trafford forced the postponement of Manchester United's Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday, co-owner Joel Glazer on Friday showed a level of contrition never seen in the 16 years of his family owning the club. Glazer pledged to accelerate discussions with fans about fans being able to have a greater say in United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but the family controls the shares with the key voting rights. “One of the clearest lessons of the past few weeks is the need for us to become better listeners," Glazer wrote to the Manchester United Supporters' Trust which he has previously declined to talk to. "To this end, I can commit the club will engage across all of the issues raised.” The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust, which boasts more than 200,000 members, responded cautiously to the letter, saying the commitments could represent “in theory only” a change in the right direction by the family which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “We will, however, determine our position based on the resulting actions rather than these words alone,” the trust said in a statement. “We have seen empty words too many times previously.” The complaints by United fans are about the Glazers loading debt onto the club and not investing sufficiently in upgrading Old Trafford. While Chelsea fans still back Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, they protested against the Super League project. Chelsea this week pledged to allow fans to be represented in board meetings to bring them into the decision-making process. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Ex-MLB manager Bobby Valentine announces run for mayor of Stamford, CT

    If he loses, he can just run again with a fake mustache.

  • Pelicans' Williamson out indefinitely with fractured finger

    PHILADELPHIA — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a fractured left finger. The Pelicans made the announcement Friday before they played the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pelicans said a timetable for Williamson's return would be determined upon further evaluation. He appeared to hurt the finger trying to grab a rebound Tuesday against Golden State. He's averaging 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Davies, Pederson lead Cubs over Pirates 3-2, 4th win in row

    CHICAGO — Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Friday, extending their winning streak to four. Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each. Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16. Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight and is last in the NL Central at 13-18. The Pirates have six runs in their last five games. Davies (2-2), acquired from San Diego in a seven-player deal in December, had his best outing for the Cubs on a chilly day at Wrigley Field, with the wind blowing in. The slender right-hander limited the Pirates to five singles while walking one and hitting a batter, and he lowered his ERA from 8.22 ERA to 6.30. Colin Morin and Jacob Stallings had two hits each. Pittsburgh rallied for two runs off relievers Andrew Chafin and Ryan Tepera in the ninth — and loaded the bases with two outs. Todd Frazier had a run-scoring a groundout, and Ka’ai Tom had an RBI single. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo dumped a bloop single into centre off Brothers, who then hit Adam Frazier with a pitch to load the bases. But Brothers got Bryan Reynolds to fly out to end it, and earn his first save since Sept. 29, 2013, when he earned his 19th that season, for Colorado at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pittsburgh loaded the bases in the seventh, but Davies fielded Frazier's tapper and got a forceout at the plate. Tom followed with a comebacker, and Davies started an inning-ending double play. Trevor Cahill (1-4) allowed three runs — two earned — and eight hits in five innings. The right-hander could only chuckle as he got the Pirates first hit in the third. With Tom at first, Cahill fouled off two sacrifice bunt attempts behind 0-2 in the coubt. He pushed his third attempt to the right side and past charging Cubs infielders to reach base. Pederson trotted home with an unearned run in the first when Phillip Evans dropped Anthony Rizzo’s fly near the close-in right-field sidewall. Pederson had an RBI single in the second, and Matt Duffy hit a sacrifice fly to short centre against the wind in the third. CUBS ROSTER MOVE Chicago designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment and recalled LHP Jason Adam from Triple-A Iowa. TRAINER’S ROOM Pirates: Manager Craig Shelton expects RHP Chad Kuhl (right shoulder discomfort) to throw live batting practice within the next few days. ... 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) has resumed swinging a bat, but there’s no timetable for his return. Hayes hit .376 in 24 games as a rookie last year, but has been out since the second game of this season. Cubs: Placed CF Ian Happ (bruised ribs) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 4. Happ was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game after being taken from the field in a cart following a collision with 2B Nico Hoerner during Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati. ... The Cubs selected the contract of OF Nick Martini from Iowa. Martini, from suburban Crystal Lake, pinch hit for Davies in the seventh and flied out. UP NEXT Pirates RHP Wil Crowe (0-1, 4.66) takes the mound against Cubs RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.00) on Saturday. Williams will face Pittsburgh, his former team, for the second time. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Matt Carlson, The Associated Press

  • School district recommends Kansas HS baseball coach's firing after he said racial slur to Black player

    Pete Flood was placed on leave Friday afternoon after the father of the only Black player on the Olathe North team told the district what Flood said.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.