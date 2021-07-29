NGen Connects Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem through Cluster Building Investments

NGen funds seven new cluster building projects to support SME constituents

HAMILTON, Ontario, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, is expanding Canada’s manufacturing ecosystem with funding for seven projects that will see the expansion of advanced manufacturing technology clusters across Canada.



“Supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them grow is key to advancing Canada’s edge internationally. Through the projects announced today, the Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster is helping groups of Canadian SMEs foster collaboration and strengthen capacity through access to advanced manufacturing technologies and expertise. This will allow us to boost performance and develop world-leading capabilities for the benefit of all Canadians,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

“In addition to supporting innovative manufacturing and technology projects, NGen is focused on strengthening the ecosystem by building and connecting advanced manufacturing clusters across Canada,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “These projects range from creating new associations to increasing capacity within existing clusters to generate new business opportunities for Members. The Cluster Building funding will scale the impact of Supercluster investments and extend benefits to over 1,700 SMEs involved in NGen-funded networks and industry associations.”

These projects are only some of the many cluster building projects being supported by NGen under Canada’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative. By connecting these clusters to each other, introducing them to NGen programs, and facilitating access to support services from key NGen partners like BDO, RBC, EDC, BDC, and Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service, NGen has boosted their performance and those of their members.

The projects that have been approved for funding are:

Canadian Advanced Air Mobility, Vancouver, BC. is a zero-emission aviation solution that will fuse the expertise of Canada’s existing automotive sector with that of the aerospace industry in manufacturing and operating new zero-emission aircraft in Canada. This will place Canada at the forefront of zero-emission aircraft manufacturing.

"Partnering with NGen has unlocked the opportunity for CAAM to leverage the existing expertise and knowledge of Canada's Aerospace and Automotive sectors en route to zero-emission aviation manufacturing,” said JR Hammond, Executive Director, CAAM. “The expertise, structure, and expediency of NGen are what will allow CAAM, the future zero-emission Advanced Air Mobiltiy industry, and Canada to remain on the forefront of innovation globally."

Canadian Association of Moldmakers (CAMM) Inc., Windsor, ON is developing a digital platform that will allow moldmakers to shift their business plans to include a hybrid of virtual and in person strategies. This will provide SMEs with access to international markets and help them become more globally competitive. CAMM also anticipates that the virtual platform will attract new members, increasing revenues and allowing for more investment in critical programs for CAMM members.

“With funding for our project, we can re-imagine the ability to represent our industry members' trade activity in a post-COVID world,” said Jeanine Lassaline-Berglund, President, CAMM. “The project will create a new experience for users and members alike and will further our efforts in representing the best that our Advanced Manufacturing Partners have to offer, allowing technology to expand communication efforts particularly where there may be language and geographical barriers.”

Photons Canada, the Canadian Photonic Industry Consortium (CPIC) Inc., Quebec City, QC is creating a virtual photon cluster that will provide information and insight into the application of photonics in different industry sectors and will foster collaboration by bringing together photonic and manufacturing companies, academia, and research institutions. The cluster aims to accelerate the growth of the Canadian industry through photonics.

“Photons Canada is pleased to join forces with NGen to promote and stimulate advanced manufacturing in Canada. The partnership is critical to the success of this project by connecting the NGen network of Canadian manufacturing industries with the photonics ecosystem,” said Robert Corriveau, President & Executive Director, Photons Canada. “The virtual photon cluster platform will accelerate the networking and collaboration between the photonic technology developers and the manufacturers. By linking photonic experts with advanced manufacturing companies, this project will further the development of custom manufacturing solutions for the Canadian industry.”

Central Alberta Access Prosperity, Red Deere, AB, has formed the Alberta Manufacturing & Export Enhancement (MEE) cluster to bring together Alberta’s manufacturers to create opportunities, share best practices, solve common challenges, build partnerships, and enhance growth. Through networking, economies of scale and educational events, manufacturers will gain access to expertise and information that will strengthen competitiveness, encourage innovation, and help companies generate new commercial opportunities in domestic and global markets.

“NGen Cluster Building funding was essential for Access Prosperity to kickstart initiatives that will make the Manufacturing and Export Enhancement (MEE) Cluster a much-needed hub for collaboration in Advanced Manufacturing innovation and implementation,” said Pam Steckler, Managing Director of International Engagement. “We now have a dedicated team that is hard at work building a strong foundation to make this vision a reality over the coming months.”

NanoCanada, Edmonton, AB, has formed the first Canadian nanomedicine cluster, Nanomedicine Canada connecting a community of small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in the nanomedicine supply chain. The new cluster will be a hub for collaboration and partnerships, provide a database of expertise and capabilities, and showcase Canada’s leadership on the global stage.

“Advanced manufacturing, convergence of materials, and biotechnologies are at the heart of a competitive positioning for Canadian industry to capture more of the global nanomedicine market. Clean technologies and processes are driving down the cost of drug and vaccine manufacturing, and Canada is at the forefront of this transformation,” said Dr. Marie D’Iorio, President, NanoCanada. “Our thanks go to NGen for supporting the creation of Nanomedicine Canada, a community that will launch innovative projects, collaborations, and partnerships, leading to new materials and manufacturing processes—an enduring legacy for Canadian innovation.

Ontario Aerospace Council (OAC), Pickering, ON, has designed a Virtual Aerospace Matchmaking Platform and Intelligence Hub branded aero+b2beematch that will be a dedicated space for aerospace SMEs and industry clusters to network globally, gather market intelligence, and share innovation challenges. The platform’s analytical tools will deliver valuable insights on the sector’s demographics, capabilities and funding gaps enabling OAC to provide increased support to its member ecosystem. OAC’s added internal digital capabilities will help to further promote the growth of Ontario’s aerospace capabilities and develop collaborative partnerships across Canada and around the world.

Verschuren Centre, Sydney, NS, is leading the creation of the Clean Technology Bio-Industrial Cluster. The cluster will enable and accelerate commercialization of new Canadian clean technology bio-industrial start-ups, connect bio-industrial SMEs with other Canadian manufacturers, create leading innovations and IP, and create a sustainable and renewable bio-industrial supply chain. Creation of the cluster will engage existing manufacturing organizations and attract new industrial partners, making Canada a leader in bio-industrial solutions.

“NGen connectivity will enable us to expand this rapidly growing expansion in our bioeconomy and share it with manufacturing across Canada, where the demand for bio-based ingredients and products touches many sectors of manufacturing of everyday goods, food ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics and materials. This is key to bringing sustainability to manufacturing and green choices to consumers.” Beth Mason, CEO, Verschuren Centre Inc.

