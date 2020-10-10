Ngee Ann City, Far East Plaza and Don Don Donki outlet in Novena added to COVID list of venues

SINGAPORE — Two Orchard Road shopping malls and a Don Don Donki outlet were among the additions made by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (10 October) to a list of places visited by community cases while infectious.

Ngee Ann City's Takashimaya department store and Far East Plaza's Joeun Salon were visited on 29 September from 6.05pm to 6.40pm and 4 October from 2.55pm to 4pm, respectively.

Square 2 @ Novena's Don Don Donki outlet was visited on 1 October from 5.55pm to 6.25pm while Merchant Court’s Kushikatsu Tanaka restaurant in River Valley was visited on 28 September from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, said the MOH.

As a precautionary measure, visitors who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, it added.

They should see a doctor if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection – such as cough, sore throat and runny nose – as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile, or at wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

“There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection,” the ministry added.

The list of visited public venues excludes residence, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public transport and will be updated on a rolling 14-days basis, or one incubation period, and as epidemiological investigations progress.

On the same day, the MOH confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country’s total to 57,866.

